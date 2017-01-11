The Lonely Island Celebrates Will Smith With a 'Fresh Prince' Tribute



Of course, this wouldn't be an awards show on a cable network if both the Lonely Island and Will Smith weren't also promoting new projects. The parody rap trio has Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, their first feature-length movie as a group, coming out June 3, while Big Willie has a major role in this summer's highly anticipated superhero flick Suicide Squad, which debuted an extended trailer during the show last night.

Sadly, it looks like Carlton will not be in the movie. But don't give up hope -- he could have one of those post-credits cameos.

