We Finally Know (Maybe) What Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Is About

If you haven't been obsessively following the news swirling about the new Lord of the Rings series possibly hitting Amazon Prime this year, you may have missed a series of tweets from the show's official account this month that have hardcore fans almost literally imploding from speculative excitement. All we really knew about the series until recently -- other than that it's being helmed by showrunners Patrick McKaye and John D. Payne, will have five seasons, and will cost $1 billion -- is that it isn't set during the actual Lord of the Rings trilogy, meaning that our pals Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee will have nothing to do with it.
Previously, there was a rumor going around that Amazon was pulling a Solo and creating a prequel series around a young version of Dúnedain ranger Aragorn, the heir to the kingdom of Men in The Lord of the Rings. But some new info has been trickling out that suggests this show is going way further back in time.
In fact, if the fan theories hold true, the new series, or at least part of it, will take place a few thousand years before Aragorn was even born. On February 15, the show's official Twitter account posted a label-less map of what we can all pretty much guess is Middle Earth. Once a week since then, the map has been expanded with place names everyone knows, like Mordor and Moria, and places you likely only know if you're big into LOTR lore.
On Thursday, the account posted what looks to be a final version of the map with a few extremely important places labeled.
Two of these -- Minas Anor and Minas Ithil -- are places we've been before. Minas Anor is an older name for the white city of Minas Tirith, which had a front-row seat to the Battle of the Pelennor Fields in The Return of the King. And Minas Ithil is the original name of Minas Morgul, that creepy green-lit fortress that Frodo, Sam, and Gollum sneak past when the Witch King of Angmar flies out on his fellbeast to join the battle.
What's important about these two names is they were what these cities were called before the 2,000th year of the Third Age, which is when Minas Ithil was taken over by the Nazgûl and renamed. The maps have been offering up clues about this for a few weeks: the region of Rohan is labeled as Calenardhon, which is the name that land had before the horse lords came down from the north and settled it. The elf citadel of Lothlórien is labeled as Laurelindórenan -- again, its old name. The watchtower of Amon Sûl, which we know as Weathertop from The Fellowship of the Ring, is also labeled with its old name, which is the name it had when it was part of the ancient kingdom of Arthedain. What this all means is that this show likely takes place before the first "defeat" of Sauron and the dawn of the Third Age.
The biggest thing this map includes is the island of Númenor, which housed a fabulous lost civilization of Men that was destroyed after they refused to worship the one god Eru Ilúvatar and rebelled against the angelic Valar. It's a long story. Think the Doom of Valyria from Game of Thrones. Or Atlantis, which is what J.R.R. Tolkien actually based Númenor on. If we're in the Second Age which we most definitely are), and if the official Twitter account making a zoomed-in photo of Númenor their header is anything to go off of, we're smack-dab in the middle of every incredibly cool thing that happened three or four thousand years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. Sauron begins corrupting the Númenorians, who are busy settling Middle Earth and persecuting the Elves and being dicks to the Valar; Isildur, the King of Men who cuts off Sauron's finger in battle, is born; and a certain Ring of Power is forged.
