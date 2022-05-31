'The Incredibles' and Ralph Bakshi: Loren Bouchard's Inspiration for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

2D animation and the work of Ralph Bakshi

As a devotee of 2D animation, Bouchard waxes rhapsodic about the qualities of a line and the films in the medium that were formative.

I'm not trying to disparage CG films or 3D or whatever we want to call it, but I do love 2D, and I love it with a passion that I have to be careful because I do love it more than I love all other animated mediums. If you love drawings or if you just love the line, then it's for you in a way. We've got you there. No other medium has the line as its primary thing—the line as drawn by a human hand. I'm fine with computer tools that are helping us. I'm even fine if we have a 3D model that we've used to help us draw a car as it turns or a roller coaster. Those are very helpful tools. In the end, it's still a line and it still suggests that it came from a human hand, even if the computer helped us in many, many ways.

2D animation is the art of leaving some things out. I mean, all animation is, obviously. Everything is a decision. With live action, you stick a camera on a human being and you can't do too much editing of that human being. With animation, you don't have that luxury. But on the flip side, you have the luxury of making a decision about every single thing that's in the image. Every single thing that's there has been decided on by someone. So we have character design that we've decided on and we have things that we've left out of the human face. In Bob's, for example, they don't even have teeth. You're basically just deciding the face is going to be almost this icon, this set of icons, two circles and a dot to represent the eye.

I saw, in rapid succession, some startlingly adult animated 2D movies. Watership Down, very dark. Almost incomprehensible to me as a kid when I saw it, but I saw it in the theater. I think it made a big impression on me. Ralph Bakshi's Lord of the Rings—rotoscoped, also very dark, and incredibly effective imagery that stayed with me for years. Ralph Bakshi's American Pop, which I didn't see in the theater. I saw it on cable, but I saw it like a dozen times. And I would add the movie Heavy Metal, which is flawed in many ways but also is audacious and crazy and exciting. It was rated R. It's full of boobs and naked ladies. And my mom, God bless her, said, "I'll take you to that." I'm 11 years old. That's I guess, in contrast to some terrific Disney movies: The Jungle Book, the Disney Robin Hood—these movies were kind of my movies. I had the records of those movies. I didn't see them until I had already heard them a bunch of times. We used to listen to records to fall asleep, and so I was half-awake listening to the voices without even ever having seen the movie. All of that I guess goes into some bucket called the growing me, the young me.