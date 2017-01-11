Entertainment

Lorne Michaels Talks Leaving 'SNL' on 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Lorne Michaels is an institution, and it's difficult to imagine him abandoning his post as the creator, producer, and comedic guru behind SNL, a role he's held for most of the show's 40-plus-year run. But during his recent appearance on Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Michaels spoke candidly about when he might retire from his role as the captain of Studio 8H.

After picking up Michaels in a list-worthy 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, the pair drive around Central Park before stopping for a swanky cup of coffee at the Monkey Bar in midtown Manhattan. They discuss the old days -- including a story about Gerald Ford, a bit about Three Amigos, and the required "rich men talk about Vegas" tangent -- before the conversation turns to Michaels' long tenure on SNL and when it might come to an end.

"There will be a time when I realize I’m no longer as good as I was," says Michaels. "If things aren’t coming together the way they should and the quality is going down -- and then three years after that, I'll…" Then his Dr. Evil voice fades off, and Seinfeld laughs. As the two enjoy their coffee, Michaels continues: "You want to do it as long as you can."

So, it sounds like Michaels won't be leaving SNL anytime soon -- and good for him! The show is still capable of knocking it out of the park, so he shouldn't worry too much. Enjoy your coffee, Lorne Michaels. Watch the full episode here.  

