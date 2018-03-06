First Trailer for Netflix's 'Lost in Space' Looks Like 'Interstellar' Meets 'Avatar'

"Danger, Will Robinson."
The trailer for Netflix's modern take on Lost in Space, the 1960s sci-fi series that sent a family of the future hurdling through the expanse of unknown space, drops in the iconic line for good measure, but as some creators Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (The Last Witch Hunter, Gods of Egypt) probably declared in their pitch meeting for the show: this ain't your grandpappy's Lost in Space!
The first trailer for the reboot spares no expense in production value, special effects or action, coming off like a cross-pollination of The Martian (those costumes!), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (that one specific Rey-looking costume!) Ridley's Scott's Alien prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant (those foreboding vistas!), Avatar (those aliens!), and Interstellar (that family drama in space!). The actual story looks pretty straight forward. Here's how Netflix describes it:
Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.
Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens (Black Sails, Die Another Day) as John Robinson, and Molly Parker (House of Cards, Deadwood) as Maureen Robinson, Taylor Russell (Falling Skies) as their daughter Judy, Mina Sundwall (Maggie’s Plan, Freeheld) as the middle-child Penny, and Max Jenkins (Sense8, Betrayal) as the "curious and sensitive" Will Robinson. Along with the core family, the show also loops in two outsiders: Dr. Smith played by Parker Posey (A Mighty Wind, Superman Returns) and Don West, played by Ignacio Serricchio (Bones, The Wedding Ringer). Zack Estrin (Prison Break) takes the keys from Sazama and Sharpless as the series' showrunner, while Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) takes on directing duties of the pilot.
Can Lost in Space live up to this dazzling first trailer? Another recent sci-fi blockbuster series, Altered Carbon, stood out as one of Netflix's best original series yet. Unfortunately, that's not saying much. But if any of the original series' pulpiness is intact -- and the worst blockbuster instincts of the 1998 movie adaptation are abandoned -- the streaming service may have something here. We'll find out when the series premieres on April 13.
