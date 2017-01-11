Mother's Day Advice From Louie Anderson, TV's Best Mother



Always give her a card "I like a Mother's Day card that has a place to write something personal and heartfelt, like, 'I remember all the things you did for me, Mom,' or 'Thanks so much for the time you bailed me out of jail,' or 'Thank you for paying for clown college.'"

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Keith Staskiewicz is a writer based in Los Angeles who forgot to renew his Costco membership a few years back. And for more Mother's Day advice from Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, check out six new videos that FX put together.