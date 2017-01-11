Louis C.K. Just Dropped the Wisest, Funniest Election Advice

Nobody gives advice like Louis C.K. From preaching self-awareness to spitting cold, hard truths, the comedian has always been there for us, giving blunt but digestible tips to help us handle life's hairiest situations. And with Election Day less than a week away, he's not shying away from sharing last-minute voting wisdom. Louis visited Conan's New York show yesterday to weigh in on the presidential candidates, explaining that America doesn't need another dad in the White House. It's mom time.
"I don't want somebody who's likable or cool anymore. We need a two-faced, conniving, crazy -- just somebody who's got like a million schemes. And by the way, all [of Hillary's] shit is out there. Every email she ever wrote is in the newspapers and she's not in jail, which is amazing. We need a tough bitch mother, who nobody likes and who just does shit," he says in the clip above. "So this is my feeling overall: if you vote for Hillary, you're a grown-up. If you vote for Trump, you're a sucker. If you don't vote for anybody, you're an asshole."
