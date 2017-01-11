Entertainment

Louis C.K. Just Dropped the Wisest, Funniest Election Advice

By Published On 11/02/2016 By Published On 11/02/2016
Team Coco/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Nobody gives advice like Louis C.K. From preaching self-awareness to spitting cold, hard truths, the comedian has always been there for us, giving blunt but digestible tips to help us handle life's hairiest situations. And with Election Day less than a week away, he's not shying away from sharing last-minute voting wisdom. Louis visited Conan's New York show yesterday to weigh in on the presidential candidates, explaining that America doesn't need another dad in the White House. It's mom time.

"I don't want somebody who's likable or cool anymore. We need a two-faced, conniving, crazy -- just somebody who's got like a million schemes. And by the way, all [of Hillary's] shit is out there. Every email she ever wrote is in the newspapers and she's not in jail, which is amazing. We need a tough bitch mother, who nobody likes and who just does shit," he says in the clip above. "So this is my feeling overall: if you vote for Hillary, you're a grown-up. If you vote for Trump, you're a sucker. If you don't vote for anybody, you're an asshole."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment and is always thankful for Louis. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked
Stream On

related

READ MORE
The 10 Scariest Viral Videos in YouTube History
Stream On

related

READ MORE
What 'Westworld' Season 1 Was Actually About
Westworld World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like