Entertainment Tony Goldwyn Learned a New Language for His Villainous 'Lovecraft Country' Role The actor talks HBO's new sci-fi show and using humor to combat trauma.

HBO

In the second episode of HBO's Lovecraft Country, titled after Gil Scott-Heron's spoken-word poem "Whitey's on the Moon," Atticus, his uncle George, and their friend Letitia come to the end of their New England road trip in an unexpected place. Not only are they invited inside the grand mansion crouched above the small provincial town of Ardham, they are expected by its residents, the Braithwhite family, whose patriarch Samuel Braithwhite has lured Atticus there to be used as a conduit in an ancient ritual -- here, "Wizard" is not simply a metaphorical Klan title. Actor Tony Goldwyn plays Samuel with a quiet ferocity, referencing Bible verses and channeling a specific mid-century New England sense of wealth and entitlement that creeps under your skin. Goldwyn spoke to Thrillist about wielding eldritch power in episode 2, the show's deft examination of the racism that permeates society even today, and learning an approximation of the magical "Language of Adam."

Thrillist: So, the first time we meet your character, you're on a table, screaming, having an organ removed.

Tony Goldwyn: Yes, with no anesthetic [laughs]. Were you game for it? Like, "all right, yeah, I'm just gonna scream my head off."

Goldwyn: No, it was fun. I was a little hoarse by the end of it. It was a good thing I had just finished doing a play on Broadway, so my voice was in pretty good shape for all that screaming and yelling. The thing about the show that was so much fun is it was so sort of campy and heightened in one way, and yet dealing with pretty uncomfortable social commentary on the other, so in one sense it felt sort of campy and fun the other sense it packed a gut punch. Yeah, it has this darkly humorous aspect to it, but it's also about these very real things that still persist.

Goldwyn: Misha [Green] really did such a great job creating it and walking that balance, which makes it incredibly entertaining. And yet, even as entertainment it's constantly super uncomfortable, even though it's very satisfying and just crazy. And I haven't even seen where it goes, because it was all kept very tightly under wraps. But it's full of surprises, that's for sure. Your character is quite a bad guy --

Goldwyn: Pretty bad! What went into getting into the mindset of a character like this?

Goldwyn: I thought of it as, like, New England aristocrats, people who view themselves as entitled and inherently superior to pretty much everyone. An Aryan sense of entitlement. One of the interesting things [about the show] is that the road trip does not take them through the South, it takes them to the North and into New England, and to encounter the kind of racism that they step into is surprising in one sense, and yet really a brilliant choice on the other. What was so washed over in our history is that while there were Jim Crow laws in the South and not in the North, that allowed northern whites to be equally racist, but pretend like we weren't. So, I found the character to be quite interesting in that way, just in an assumption of superiority and with great wealth comes that sense of history, a sense of breeding, a sense of lineage, and all of those things that make up a kind of "master race" mentality. He is a brilliant guy who is trying to evoke and tap into what he views as his birthright. And the fact that he's using this young man as his conduit is just the way it has to be. I always find very dark characters like that so interesting to get inside of and justify and feel completely redeemable.

HBO

We're sort of taught that the Union were the good guys and the Confederates were the racist bad guys.

Goldwyn: Oh, it was a total lie. Reconstruction lasted for 10 years, and then we sold out the South, and that was it. While [the North] didn't have Jim Crow laws, we had redlining [systematic, government sanctioned denial of resources towards minority communities] and an endless subtle array of oppression that we're still grappling with today. And that's what is so great about this series, I think. You also have a very unassuming look about you in the show. I love the moment after Atticus orders the other Sons of Adam to "get the fuck out" and then Samuel just takes his pair of reading glasses out and puts them on. You just look like just any person you could see on the street, and not like a wizard bent on returning Man to its white supremacist "natural order."

Goldwyn: Right, blond wig notwithstanding, he's pretty, seemingly unthreatening. That was really a clever choice. You never want to tip your hand about where something is going. But I think that also contributes to the metaphor of a person who presents himself as just a normal, reasonable wielder of power through his position and his intellect and his wealth. It's the banality of evil, this perfectly reasonable man just doing what needs to be done. And yet, it's horrifying. I think the show really gets that, especially with the character of Christina [played by Abbey Lee] as well, because she's a woman who's oppressed in her own right, but then still is willing to use her whiteness as a weapon when she feels she needs to.

Goldwyn: Yeah. You play a very Lovecraftian mad scientist type. Are you familiar with his stories? Or did you read any to prep for this?

Goldwyn: I had read some Lovecraft. Science fiction is not my genre of choice even though I appreciate it. So, I hadn't read a lot. First of all, Misha's script was so good, I didn't feel like I had to. I read Matt Ruff's book, which was really fun. But Misha's script was so good, I didn't feel the need to go back and re-read Lovecraft. And also the fact that he was this racist person himself, I didn't have the appetite for it. And I thought the script gave me everything that I needed. So no, I didn't go back and refresh myself on it. It's inspired by him and a lot of the characters and the genre is Lovecraft-y, but really as an actor, you know, you're trying to get into the reality of the world that the writers created, so I just had my attention on that. Even though we don't really see you for very long in the show, you have a few scenes in this episode that are really fun and creepy. Was there one that you were particularly excited to do?

Goldwyn: I thought that ending scene was hilarious. [Laughs] I mean, learning this ancient language, this incantation that I had to do, and doing that whole mystical craziness at the end, it's always fun to have to learn either a different language or a different dialect or something. They created this language that I chant, so that was pretty fun. And also, Courtney B. Vance is a really old friend of mine, so I was excited to be working with Courtney again, and the stuff that we had together, because he's such a brilliant actor, and just a beautiful human being. And Jurnee [Smollett] and I had known each other for a long time, and she's amazing. I was just really excited to work with that cast. Michael K. Williams is literally one of my favorite actors on the planet and I had never met him, so that was thrilling for me to work with Michael, who is just incredible and also just an amazing human being.

That's something that I really love about this show, that everyone is just so good in it.

Goldwyn: And Jonathan Majors is a movie star! He's just incredible. Did you see Da 5 Bloods? Spike's movie? Yeah!

Goldwyn: He's just a wonderful actor. That's always such a cool thing, to discover someone you don't know at all. He's having a great year.

Goldwyn: He sure is, yeah. COVID notwithstanding. I'm glad you brought the final scene up, because I was gonna ask if you legitimately learned a language for that, or if you were just saying sounds.

Goldwyn: Oh, no, they actually wrote a language! Oh, shoot, what is it? It actually is a language and I'm trying to remember what it is. The dialect coach created this language with Misha Green. It's like some ancient Celtic language or something like that? Some runic tongue. So they took these words and I just memorized the sounds and worked with this guy on how he phonetically wanted to pronounce the stuff. And then I would get obsessed with, what if I'm not doing it correctly? Because who knows the difference? But I find that kind of stuff really fun, and especially to be able to just cut loose in this absurd way that I did. Yeah, you get to get really wild with it.

Goldwyn: Yeah, take control of it and act like you know what you're doing -- which is basically the watchword for acting anyway.

Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.