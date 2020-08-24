Entertainment When Is 'Lucifer' Season 5B Coming to Netflix? The fifth season of the show is arriving in two parts.

Everything's coming up Lucifer these days: After an abrupt cancellation a few years ago, Netflix rescued the show when fans took over social media with trending #SaveLucifer hashtags. A few months before the fifth season debuted last weekend, Netflix announced that Season 5 would not, in fact, be the show's last, as was the original plan, and that Season 6 is officially on the way. Netflix also opted to expand Season 5 to 16 episodes, the first 8 of which are now available. Now that we've gotten a chance to blaze through the newest episodes of the show, fans are wondering when we can expect the next half.

Why is there only half of Season 5 available? Lucifer Season 5 was split in half following the coronavirus lockdown that put all of Hollywood on pause for most of 2020. Luckily, enough of the episodes had finished filming and postproduction that the whole season didn't have to be delayed, and Netflix was able to debut Season 5A on August 21. More than a year had passed between Seasons 4 and 5, but fans probably won't have nearly as long to wait for Season 5B -- which, now that production on many shows and movies is starting back up again (which, as long as everyone's staying safe, we're thrilled about!), could be finished in time for late 2020.

Is there a date for Season 5B yet? Netflix hasn't announced a date yet, probably because Lucifer hasn't restarted production yet, but that could happen any day now. According to Newsweek, Production Weekly reported that the show would be back on the lot sometime in October, which still seems to be the plan. We don't know exactly how much of the season had been completed by the time lockdown began, but we can assume that most of the episodes are done, and just awaiting a finale.

What else do we know about it? Without spoiling anything, Season 5A does end on a pretty massive cliffhanger, as if Netflix had been planning to split the season in two this whole time. We don't know exactly where they're going to go from here, but we do at least have the episode titles: Episode 9: "Family Dinner"

Episode 10: "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam"

Episode 11: "Resting Devil Face"

Episode 12: "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid"

Episode 13: "A Little Harmless Stalking"

Episode 14: "Nothing Lasts Forever"

Episode 15: "Is This Really How It's Going to End?!"

Episode 16: "A Chance at a Happy Ending" In case you were wondering, Episode 10, "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam," is indeed the long-awaited musical episode. Season 5B can't come soon enough!!

