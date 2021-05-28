'Lucifer' Is Back on Netflix, and Answering the God Question

Whenever I explain to people that Netflix's Lucifer, the show about the Devil managing a nightclub in Los Angeles and flirting with a human woman, is actually an otherwise very normal cop show, they laugh. Yes, every episode of Lucifer revolves around a Law & Order–style L.A.-based murder involving street drugs or legal malpractice or wine importing, why do you ask?

After getting canceled by Fox due to declining ratings, the series was rescued by Netflix and renewed for a fourth, fifth, and, ultimately, sixth and final season, coming to us probably sometime in 2022. With the endgame in sight, the show, which stars Tom Ellis, is getting steadily more mystical, using its format to debate the kind of thorny theological issues that have kept philosophers and religious leaders stumped for millennia. Determined to figure those out once and for all, Netflix's Lucifer debuts the second half of its fifth season this weekend, adding in even more angels, one all-powerful deity, and an election season of biblical proportions.

With Lucifer's rival archangel Michael (also played by Ellis) causing trouble and the God reveal in the final seconds of the midseason finale (played by 24's Dennis Haysbert), it was clear that the show was preparing for bigger things as it moves closer to the end. The crime show aspect is still present—such as in the 5B episode that tracks the Job-esque Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) as he takes down a Los Angeles street gang that rides on tricked-out bicycles rather than motorbikes—but the juicy stuff happens in between, as more and more celestial beings start showing up in the mortal realm, where the future of the universe will soon be decided.