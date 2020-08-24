Entertainment Breaking Down 'Lucifer' Season 5 Theories, From the Plausible to the Bizarre We went to Hell and back gathering these theories.

This post contains spoilers for Lucifer Season 5. With the first half of Lucifer's fifth season arriving on Netflix over the weekend, complete with a noir-inspired flashback episode and a massive mid-season finale cliffhanger, the fans are already back at it again with the theories about where the series is headed. Does Lucifer love Chloe after all? Is Amenadiel and Linda's half-angel baby not as angelic as they thought? What's Michael's big scheme? What's with the surprise appearance of a certain deity who tends to work in mysterious ways? We scoured the thriving and wild Reddit community of Luci-fans to compile this extensive list of theories, and judged them on how close they seem to coming true in future episodes.

Lucifer doesn't love Chloe A big thorn in the side of Season 5's otherwise fairytale romance between a Devil and his favorite detective is that Lucifer never actually says the L-word to Chloe. She says it, and is left wondering why, when everything seems so fine and dandy, he can't bring himself to do it. One of Lucifer's "things" is that he never lies, not ever -- which was how Chloe initially knew that Michael wasn't who he said he was. Does this mean he can't say "I love you" back because it wouldn't be the truth? Right before Amenadiel had his time-stopping freakout in the mid-season finale, Lucifer was about to say something to Chloe and was interrupted -- was it what we're all hoping it was? There's also the added wrinkle that he's no longer vulnerable around Chloe anymore, which, up until now, was the litmus test by which we could judge his attachment to her. Does this mean the honeymoon period is over?

Likelihood: Unlikely!!! Do you really think they'd give us five seasons of Deckerstar for this?? Counterpoint: Lucifer is invincible now because he does love Chloe We all understand by now that Lucifer's vulnerability/invincibility thing is a METAPHOR: his powers don't work around Chloe because being in love weakens your defenses and makes you crazy. But, love ALSO makes you feel stronger, which could be why, after Lucifer and Chloe's little mojo switcheroo in the early episodes, his invincibility is now back and better than ever. Something that hasn't been tested yet, though, is how far his invincibility extends. We know it's all connected to Chloe -- so, what if he's only immortal around Chloe now, and when they're apart… uh oh!

Likelihood: Definitely more likely than Chloe not being The One.

Chloe is going to Hell For most folks, moving in together is the next big step you take in a relationship, and though Chloe's been spending plenty of time in Lucifer's penthouse these days, at some point they're both going to have to address this whole King of Hell thing. To return to Earth, Lucifer had to leave Hell unattended yet again, opening the door for more demon uprisings in his absence. Before this is all over, he'll either have to go back there permanently or elect a successor in his place. Would Chloe ever follow him down there?

Likelihood: Can't imagine she'd be super jazzed about subjecting her daughter Trixie to the underworld -- but maybe they could work out some Persephone thing, with Chloe spending half her time on Earth and half her time in the Bad Place? Father Kinley's prophecy is coming true… but maybe not as he thought The big Season 4 plotline revolved around Father Kinley, a zealot bent on assassinating the Devil and eradicating evil from existence. Armed with Chloe's cooperation and a prophecy -- "When the Devil walks the Earth and finds his first love, evil shall be released" -- he believed he was doing God's work, but what if the prophecy doesn't mean what he thinks it means? Lucifer took it to mean that, if he didn't go back to Hell and stop his demons from bopping around on Earth, the "evil" of Hell would be "released" into the mortal world. But what if that's not what it means? What if it means that "evil," which could be a stand-in for "Devil" (hey, maybe the prophecy's just missing a letter!), will be "released" from any obligation to rule over the underworld, and could instead live out his days on Earth with his "first love"?

Likelihood: Pretty likely -- the tricky thing about prophecies is they rarely mean what they seem to at face value.

Father Kinley was hunting Michael this whole time A few fans believe that, with Season 5's introduction of Lucifer's identical twin Michael and his subsequent posing as his brother the Devil to wreck his life, Michael could have been Parent Trap-ing us all throughout history. All that bad stuff that Father Kinley tells Chloe that Lucifer has done -- what if it was all done by Michael posing as Lucifer to make him look sinister? Lucifer is not a bad guy -- he's not the best guy, but he's not bad!

Likelihood: This is a pretty wild one, and would take a bit of retconning to be convincing, but it would definitely give Michael more of a purpose in the show beyond "manipulator." Lucifer is stuck in a Hell loop Personally, this theory is my own, and even if it's not happening yet, I bet it's going to happen pretty soon. In the Season 5 premiere, we got to spend more time in Hell than we ever had before, thanks to Lucifer's frenemy Lee Garner, aka Mr. Get Out Bitch, who has appeared in the last few season premieres of the show. The recently offed Mr. Get Out Bitch had tumbled down to Hell, where he and Lucifer set about helping Chloe solve his murder back on Earth. We get another look at what a Hell loop looks like -- Garner's is his own murder plus his worst moment: the day he couldn't bring himself to open the door to his family's house and repair their relationship. The door, like all the doors in Hell, is open, but it's Garner's own guilt that stops him from escaping his loop. One of Lucifer's biggest breakthroughs in Season 5 was "I hate myself" -- played for laughs and obviously not entirely true, but it's self hatred that has traditionally kept him from fixing things for himself throughout the show in the first place.

Likelihood: The show has been giving us all sorts of clues… feels like the other Hell loop shoe is about to drop.

