The Luke Cage Comics That'll Prep You for Netflix's New Series

Power Man and Iron Fist, Vol. 1 (2016)

Luke Cage and Danny Rand reunited this year, and this volume stands apart as one of the few times Luke has been brought to life by black comic-book artists. In the new run, writer David F. Walker twists our expectations of these long-running characters and their friendship, and illustrator Sanford Greene provides buoyant and bright art. The book feels relevant without being heavy-handed, and it interweaves some unexpected minor villains into the mix, like Gamecock, who dresses as a chicken. The '70s were a weird time for comics.

Daughters of the Dragon

When we meet Mercedes "Misty" Knight in Luke Cage, she's a dedicated and highly intelligent detective whose work has her crossing paths with Luke more than she would like. But the Misty most know from the comics is the one you find in Daughters of the Dragon, where she and her master swordsman best friend, Colleen Wing, work as private detectives. In the comic, Misty has left her work as a cop behind, is a highly skilled martial artist, and has a badass bionic arm, thanks to Stark Industries. Reading this miniseries and looking at actress Simone Missick's great performance on Luke Cage will definitely have you clamoring for the character to get her own spinoff. If Punisher can get one after Daredevil Season 2, there's hope for more Misty.