We Saw Netflix's 'Luke Cage' Early. Here's What We Know.

Luke Cage is a legit superhero

The Marvel-Netflix team-up has thus far birthed two shows about antiheroes: Daredevil, a brainy, blind, goofball lawyer by day and a tortured, impulsive hero-in-training by night, and Jessica Jones, a hard-boozing private eye restrained by her past and abused by her present. Luke Cage (the person) is a different case: he's a Superman without the cape, a Batman without the gadgets or the angry CrossFit face.

There are moments in the premiere where Cage refuses the call, but he quickly assumes the position of Harlem bone-breaker, standing up to money-grubbing mobsters to protect his friends, his family, and his neighborhood. Virtue is his greatest weakness; if he's not faking injury to mask his powers, he's scrambling at a moral crossroads, wavering over whether to intervene. Saving the day in one part of town could set off the wrong villain, and possibly a bazooka, in another.