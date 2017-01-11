How 'Luke Cage' Connects to Marvel's Sprawling TV & Movie Universe

Netflix's Luke Cage is full of Easter eggs, if you know where to look. Die-hard comics fans picked up on deeper-cut in-jokes, everything from Misty’s bionic arm and glorious afro to Luke’s original, ridiculous 1970s costume. For those wooed by Marvel's movie and TV pedigree, there are traces of the ever-expanding "Cinematic Universe," crossover potential that ties Luke Cage to the past and future of the mega-franchise.

Nearly 10 years after the MCU kicked off with 2008's Iron Man, Luke Cage represents the most laid-back, lived-in Marvel property to date. The show's version of Harlem and the characters that inhabit the neighborhood feel real in ways the big- and small-screen adaptations don't. This is especially true of Daredevil and Jessica Jones. While they make cursory mentions of other heroes (although never by name), each series treats Hell's Kitchen like a snow globe. They share a universe, but not a world.