Entertainment Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Lupin' Part 2 Netflix's massive French hit will be coming back to finish off the job it started.

Lupin, Netflix's stylish heist series starring Omar Sy (The Intouchables) as a dashing gentleman thief, is already one of Netflix's biggest underdog hits of the year. After the show debuted on January 8, it quickly shot towards the top of the streaming service's US Top 10 list, a first for a French-language show. With its clever premise, updating Maurice Leblanc's Arsène Lupin character for the modern era, and its brisk first season consisting of five episodes, each centered around an elaborate caper, it made for an ideal weekend binge. At a time when many shows suffer from too many episodes, Lupin left you wanting more. But when exactly will Sy's Assane Diop return? What elaborate schemes does he have planned for the future? Any more diamond heists on the horizon? Inspired by Diop's reconnaissance skills, we did a little snooping around online and found some answers to those questions.

Is there going to be a Part 2 of Lupin? Yes. When you reach the cliffhanger ending of Lupin's fifth episode, a title card appears onscreen that states, "It's official: Part 2 is coming soon." What a relief! In fact, the second part was already written and shot alongside the first part, which is great news for anyone who might have feared that the production would get upended by the pandemic. Yes. When you reach the cliffhanger ending of Lupin's fifth episode, a title card appears onscreen that states, "It's official: Part 2 is coming soon." What a relief! In fact, the second part was already written and shot alongside the first part, which is great news for anyone who might have feared that the production would get upended by the pandemic.

When will Lupin Part 2 premiere? While there's no official release date for Part 2 of Lupin yet, it will premiere later this year. This information was confirmed in a Is there a trailer for Lupin Part 2? No, not yet. But Netflix did release a While there's no official release date for Part 2 of Lupin yet, it will premiere later this year. This information was confirmed in a recent profile of Sy in The New York Times, which also includes some great insights into how the show's creative team, including director Louis Leterrier (The Transporter) and showrunner George Kay (“Criminal”), developed the concept for the series.No, not yet. But Netflix did release a behind-the-scenes clip after the premiere that Lupin fans might find interesting.

Who in the cast is returning for Part 2? Since Part 2 was filmed at the same time as Part 1, it's reasonable to assume that most of the key players will be back to wrap up the story. Obviously, Sy is the star and will be back but expect to see his ex-wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and his son Raoul (Etan Simon), who was just getting into the Lupin books—and even wearing the character's top hat to a fan meet-up—as the first part came to a close. Since Part 2 was filmed at the same time as Part 1, it's reasonable to assume that most of the key players will be back to wrap up the story. Obviously, Sy is the star and will be back but expect to see his ex-wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and his son Raoul (Etan Simon), who was just getting into the Lupin books—and even wearing the character's top hat to a fan meet-up—as the first part came to a close. Expect Soufiane Guerrab's Detective Youssef to play a larger role in the second part, as Part 1 ended with him finally making contact with Diop and potentially blowing his cover. Similarly, Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) will probably be featured even more as Lupin works to seek vengence for his father.

What will Lupin Part 2 be about? As Sy notes in the As Sy notes in the Times profile , Lupin is more than simply a straightforward revenge tale. "The idea of inheritance moves me," he says in the article. "What do we retain and what do we pass on?” In addition to more heists, plot twists, and disguises, the second part of Lupin will likely delve into these heavier topics, weaving more bits of the old Lupin stories with Diop's family history, which we typically get a bit of through flashbacks in each episode. In the first episode, we see Diop at the height of his powers—pulling off a dazzling heist—but by the end of the fifth episode, his life of crime starts to bleed into his family life, putting the people he cares about the most at risk. In an interview with Variety, showrunner George Kay also highlighted the importance of the family plot to the show's larger arc, particularly in the fifth episode. "That episode really is about the pledges you make when you realize you’re going to become a parent and then taking another reading of it when he’s 14 years old and how good are they on those pledges now?" he says. "As he’s being brought into the world in the backstory, he’s being taken out of it in the present.” With so many Lupin stories to draw from, it's entirely possible that Netflix's Lupin could extend even further beyond this initial story of revenge. But we will have to see how Part 2 wraps up before we get a sense of what the show could look like in later seasons.