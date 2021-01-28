Netflix's Surprise French Hit 'Lupin' Will Return For Part 2 This Summer

Reaching the end of Lupin, Netflix's pleasantly clever heist series starring Omar Sy (The Intouchables), is like arriving at the end of a carton of ice cream. As satisfying as it was to devour each of the first five episodes of the French import, which debuted on January 8 and quickly shot up the Netflix Top 10, you want one more scoop. Thankfully, Netflix has confirmed that the wait won't be long: The second part of Lupin's first season will return this summer with five more episodes of thievery and mischief.

That's great news for the more than 70 million Netflix subscribers who reportedly checked out the series and found themselves wrapped up in the adventures of Assane Diop (Sy), a criminal mastermind inspired by the adventures of novelist Maurice Leblanc's beloved character Arsène Lupin. The second half of the first season will be directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at Second Sight), and writer George Kay will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner. The episodes were filmed along with the first five, so there's luckily no COVID-related production delay.

The fifth episode ends with a rather dramatic cliffhanger that the new batch of episodes will have to resolve. Diop's son Raoul is kidnapped by one of the bad guys working for the sinister Hubert Pellegrini and Detective Youssef is hot on Diop's trail, confronting him right on the beaches of a lovely seaside village playing host to a Lupin festival.

How exactly will Diop slip out of this tricky situation? Will he bring Detective Youssef, who has started to appreciate the Lupin novels as he researched Diop's heists, under his wing as a collaborator? Can we get another diamond heist like the one in the first episode? Presumably all these questions will be answered when the show returns this summer.