Entertainment Everything We Know About 'Lupin' Part 3 Assane Diop shows no signs of slowing down.

Arsène Lupin, the "gentleman thief" character that inspired Netflix's hit heist series Lupin, was originally featured in over 17 novels and 39 novellas written by author Maurice Leblanc, so it's no surprise that the critically acclaimed, internationally popular show will be getting a Part 3. There are always more schemes to draw up, jewels to steal, and disguises to wear. The question is this: How long will we have to wait for more Lupin? Though Lupin Part 2 skillfully ties up a handful of narrative threads introduced in the first batch of episodes, there are still a number of unresolved questions driving Omar Sy's Lupin-loving thief Assane Diop. Even if it looks like he's defeated his nemesis Hubert Pellegrini, a new villain could always pop up. With Part 2 out now, we did a little investigating to dig up the available information on the inevitable Part 3.

Is there going to be a Part 3 of Lupin? Yes! If you've reached the conclusion of Lupin Part 2, then you know that the last episode ends with text on screen that teases Lupin Part 3. (Just like Part 1 teased Part 2.) Given the success of the show's first batch of episodes, it makes sense that Netflix would order up another adventure for Diop and his associates. On Twitter, star Omar Sy confirmed there would be a Lupin Part 3 back in May when an eagle-eyed journalist noticed a mention of it online.

When will Lupin Part 3 premiere? While the time between the January release of Lupin Part 1 and June release of Lupin Part 2 was relatively short, the wait for Part 3 will probably be a bit longer. Part 1 and Part 2 were shot back to back and split up for the release. Though co-creator George Kay is hard at work on writing Part 3, it most likely won't be on the same compressed timeline. Don't expect to see more Lupin until at least 2022.

Is there a trailer for Lupin Part 3? No, there's no trailer for Lupin Part 3 at the moment.

Who in the cast is returning for Lupin Part 3? Well, obviously, Omar Sy has to return as Diop. What would the series even be like without him? The French actor's charming performance is essential to the show's suave, witty appeal. Though Part 2 ended with Diop meeting his family on a bridge and telling them he'd have to stay away from them for a bit, it's likely that his ex-girlfriend Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and his son Raoul (Etan Simon) will continue to be important parts of the series. Similarly, it's hard to imagine Diop planning his elaborate heists without the help of his friend Benjamin (Antoine Gouy). And, if Diop is stealing priceless items, you can bet detective Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) will still be poking around. Will Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) also be brought back into the fold? Though he was taken away in handcuffs, it's easy to imagine that the confession he made at knifepoint might not hold up in court. Pellegrini's daughter Juliette (Clotilde Hesme) and his wife Anne (Nicole Garcia) could both return as well. Though co-creator George Kay has said in an interview that Part 3 will involve "moving on from the kind of central arc of 1 and 2," it would make sense for some of the characters from Diop's past to continue to reappear.

What will Lupin Part 3 be about? At this point, there aren't many details about what Lupin Part 3 will be about. If Part 3 is "moving on" from the central arc of the first 10 episodes, which centered around Diop's quest for revenge against Pellegrini and the murder of his father, that means there will be a new villain, a new central heist, and a new emotional journey for Diop to go on. Given the flashback-heavy structure of the series, expect the new story to continue to draw on Diop's complicated past. In an interview with Variety, Kay explained that he wanted to "create a new adventure that will run forward from there and further unsettle Assane." In the same interview, Kay also said the show will remain set in Paris. It seemed like Diop might be going on the run at the close of Part 2, but it sounds like he won't get very far. In addition to more Lupin episodes, it's also possible that Netflix could commission a spin-off or prequel series. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kay indicated that he's being encouraged to "think expansively” about other possibilities for the character and the show. After all, there are pages and pages of Lupin tales to draw from.

