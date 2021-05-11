Netflix's 'Lupin' Part Two Trailer Promises Revenge and Tuxedos

"This is going too far." Those are the first words you hear in the new trailer for Season Two of Lupin, Netflix's French crime hit that debuted earlier this year. Where the first part of the series, which dropped back in January, chronicled the elaborate heists of thief Assane Diop, played by the dashing Omar Sy, it looks like the second part will have a slightly more personal bent, focusing on the character's quest for revenge. The new clip is intense enough that you might not even be annoyed by the awkward English dubbing.

Will Diop rescue his kidnapped son? Can he take out the villainous Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre)? Is there going to be a scene where Diop wears a tuxedo and steals a valuable item at a fancy event? Judging from the action-packed trailer, the answer to that last question is a definitive "yes." As one of the characters says in the clip, "Diop loves the spectacle." He also loves to reference author Maurice Leblanc's "gentleman thief" character Arsène Lupin, so expect more of those literary allusions as well.

All the spectacle will continue when the five new episodes of Lupin drop on Netflix on June 11.