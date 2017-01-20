M. Night Shyamalan Is Actually Underrated and Here's Why

Lady in the Water (2006)

Box office: $42,285,169

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

What's the twist? It sucks.

Instead of breaking down the many reasons why Lady in the Water was a bizarre creative misstep, let's use this space to celebrate the best thing to come out of this Paul Giamatti movie: a book called The Man Who Heard Voices: Or, How M. Night Shyamalan Risked His Career on a Fairy Tale, by frequent Sports Illustrated contributor Michael Bamberger. If you like reading gushingly written books about the making of disastrous movies, I can't recommend this highly enough.

If you read the book, you will learn about Shyamalan's skills as a basketball player. (Real quote: "When Night played basketball on Tuesday nights, it wouldn't be uncommon to see him shoot five three-pointers in a row.) You will discover that the movie's acclaimed cinematographer, Chris Doyle (In the Mood for Love), often showed up intoxicated and exposed himself on set. (Real quote: "In the back of the screening room, Doyle had dropped his pants again, this time for an audience double in size.") You will learn Shyamalan is nearly God-like. (Real quote: "Night knew there was something telepathic going on between him and Michael Jordan, him and Bob Dylan, him and Walt Disney.") Every page contains a shiny, underwater treasure. I beg you: Read this book. It's way more interesting than Lady in the Water.