Chadwick Boseman's Last Performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Is Towering

There's an undeniable pain in watching Chadwick Boseman give his final performance in Netflix's adaptation of the August Wilson play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which comes to the streaming service December 18. Boseman, who died from colon cancer in August, plays Levee, an ambitious yet volatile trumpeter, a talented, tragic figure who tempts fate and questions God. In the role, he's at turns charming, seductive, furious, and, ultimately, broken. There are multiple moments when you're compelled to break out into applause. And then, after it's all over, you're forced to remember that he's gone.

Seeing Boseman one last time will inevitably be the draw for many queuing up Netflix to watch Ma Rainey, which also stars Viola Davis as the blues singer around whom the narrative orbits, but it's also an immensely satisfying rendering of one of the best plays of the 20th Century, a reminder that Wilson's work should be as essential to American education as Shakespeare or Arthur Miller.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is the second of Wilson's works that has been brought to the screen with help from Denzel Washington, who has been designated by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright's estate as the shepherd of his legacy. Washington starred alongside Davis in 2015's Fences, which netted her an Oscar, and now he executive produces the latest, directed by George C. Wolfe.

Originally staged on Broadway in 1984, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom takes place over a single day at a recording studio in Chicago, where Ma Rainey is supposed to lay down some of her tracks. Wolfe and screenwriter Ruben Santiago-Hudson only slightly extend the scope, introducing Ma and her band by opening the movie with footage of them on tour. It's a little prelude that quickly establishes the dynamics of the characters. This is Ma's show, but Levee has designs to change it up.