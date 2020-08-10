'MacGruber' Is Back in a Goofy Trailer for His New Series

For years now, Will Forte has been talking about reviving MacGruber, his MacGyver parody character who is constantly blowing shit up. MacGruber began as Saturday Night Live staple and then got his own movie, which, despite flopping at the box office and getting mixed reviews, became a beloved cult classic. Well, now MacGruber is finally coming back to life, and, in his own words, "spread the word, ya freakin' turds."

MacGruber will now star in his own TV series on NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Naturally, Forte will be playing MacGruber, but the rest of the cast has yet to be announced. The very dramatic teaser released to herald our hero's return features footage of Kristen Wiig as love interest Vicki St. Elmo, but no word on whether she'll be back here. Vicki and MacGruber did get married in the film, if you remember.

As for the plot? Well, here's the official summary from a press release: "After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past -- Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil -- only to find that evil... may be lurking within." Yes, Queeth. Val Kilmer's villain in the movie is Dieter von Cunth. So there's a trend we're detecting.

MacGruber will debut on Peacock sometime in 2021, ya turd.