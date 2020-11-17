How the Socially Distanced Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Go Down This Year

For years, I had the same Thanksgiving Day tradition. I would wake up early with my mom and we would head into Central Park to catch a glimpse of the floats lining up to start the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I have a real soft spot for the Parade, a thoroughly corporate event that somehow still signals the magic of the holiday season. I get a thrill out of digging into the sometimes messed up history of the event, while still gleefully watching the goofy balloons and C-list singers on top of elaborate moving contraptions.

Like anything to do with this year's Thanksgiving, the Macy's parade will not be the same as it usually is, due to the spread of COVID-19. But it will still be going forward in an albeit altered form. So what do you need to know? I've got you covered.

When will the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade air?

Same time as usual: 9am to 12pm on NBC in your local time zone.

Where is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place?

Here's where the plan starts to differ. Instead of the two and a half mile parade route that kicks off on the Upper West Side before reaching Macy's Herald Square location, this year's festivities will take place around the department store. The idea is that this is a "television-broadcast-only" event, so NBC and Macy's have cut out the part of the celebration that is for spectators on the streets of New York.