The Full Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 Line-Up Has Been Revealed

There's no rest for the celebrators. With Halloween officially behind us, Americans everywhere have officially descended into the miasma of "holiday season," which rolls Thanksgiving, Christmas, Bodhi Day, Hanukkah, Pancha Ganapati, Kwanzaa and any other significant days or weeks into a two-month stretch of good vibes. Of course, that means it's time for the announcements to come in, beginning with a commercial affair we can't look away from: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
This year's march, beginning at 9AM on November 23, will once again attract 3.5 million spectators to the streets of Manhattan, New York for a string of floats, balloons, musical acts from somewhat recognizable names, and an appearance by Santa Claus himself. Who's involved? At the top of this November 1 morning, Macy's announced the full line-up.
Celebrities at the 2017 Thanksgiving Day parade
This year's line-up includes:
- 98 Degrees
- Lauren Alaina
- Cam
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Andra Day & Common
- Sara Evans
- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- Flo Rida
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Kat Graham
- Andy Grammer
- Angelica Hale
- Olivia Holt
- Nicky Jam
- Wyclef Jean
- Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio of Top Chef
- Dustin Lynch
- Miss America 2018 Cara Mund
- Leslie Odom Jr. (performing with the cast of Sesame Street)
- Bebe Rexha
- Smokey Robinson
- Jojo Siwa
Floats at the 2017 Thanksgiving Day parade
This year's float sees the return of "Harold the Baseball Player," the blow-up figure featured in the holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street. In celebration of the film’s 70th anniversary, 20th Century Fox has recreated the Harold heritage balloon with a throwback black-and-white look, mirroring how it looked on screen way back in 1947. The other floats include:
- The Aflac Duck
- Angry Birds’ Red
- Charlie Brown
- Diary of A Wimpy Kid
- Sinclair’s Dino
- The Elf on the Shelf
- Hello Kitty
- Ice Age’s Scrat (and his acorn)
- Pikachu
- Pillsbury Doughboy
- The red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger
- Ronald McDonald
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- A Troll (from last year's Trolls)
The 2017 Thanksgiving floats
On top of a special float produced by Delta Air Lines, which will include 125 Macy’s employees gathering to form "a one-of-a- kind cross-generational choir aboard the Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree," this year's float additions include:
- "Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop" by Entenmann’s (Sara Evans)
- "Harvest in the Valley" by Green Giant (Lauren Alaina)
- "Parade Day Mischief" by SOUR PATCH KIDS Candy (Nicky Jam)
- "Shimmer and Shine" by Nickelodeon (Jojo Siwa)
- "Universal Playground by Sprout" (Angelica Hale).
Returning floats include:
- "1-2-3 Sesame Street" by Sesame Street (Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast of Sesame Street)
- "The Aloha Spirit" by King’s Hawaiian (Goo Goo Dolls)
- "Big Apple" by NY Daily News (Bebe Rexha)
- "Big City Cheer!" by Spirit of America Productions (Miss America 2018 Cara Mund)
- "Building A Better World" by Girl Scouts of the USA (Andra Day and Common)
- "The Colonel’s Road Trip to NYC" by Kentucky Fried Chicken (Dustin Lynch)
- "The Cranberry Cooperative" by Ocean Spray
- "Deck the Halls" by Balsam Hill (Olivia Holt)
- "Discover Adventure!" by Build-A-Bear (Sabrina Carpenter)
- "Frozen Fall Fun" by Discover/NHL (Wyclef Jean, NHL Hockey Hall of Famers Ray Bourque & Bryan Trot- tier)
- "Fun House" by Krazy Glue (Flo Rida)
- "Heartwarming Holiday Countdown" by Hallmark Channel (98 Degrees)
- "It’s All Rock & Roll" by Gibson Brands (Jimmy Fallon & The Roots)
- "Mount Rushmore’s American Pride" by South Dakota Department of Tourism (Smokey Robinson)
- "On The Roll Again" by Home- wood Suites by Hilton® (Andy Grammer)
- "Santa’s Sleigh; Snoopy’s Doghouse" by Peanuts Worldwide
- "Stirrin’ Up Sweet Sensations" by Domino Sugar (Cam)
- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" by Nickelodeon (Kat Graham)
- "Tom Turkey" featuring Bravo’s Top Chef (Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio)
2017 Thanksgiving Day parade marching bands
The line-up includes:
- Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
- Davis High School (Kaysville, Utah)
- Rosemount High School (Rosemount, Minnesota)
- West Harrison High School (Gulfport, Mississippi)
- 2 Rockford High School (Rockford, Michigan)
- Ohio University (Athens, Ohio)
- Nation Ford High School (Fort Mill, South Carolina)
- Trumbull High School (Trumbull, Connecticut)
- Prairie View A&M University (Prairie View, Texas)
- The United States Air Force Band and Honor Guard, Macy’s Great American Marching Band (United States)
- NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY)
2017 Thanksgiving Day parade performances
Musical and dance casts include:
- Dancers from 34th & Phunk
- The cast of the musical Anastasia
- Performers from Big Apple Circus
- The cast of the musical Dear Evan Hansen
- The cast of the musical Once On This Island
- Performers from Red Hot Mamas
- Dancers and cheerleaders of Spirit of America Dance Stars and Spirit of America Cheer
- The cast of the musical SpongeBob SquarePants – The Broadway Musical
