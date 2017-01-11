Turns Out the Weirdest Reality Show Ever Was Actually Made in 2004

A house of cards

The opening sequence of Mad Mad House begins with five people saying in unison, "WE ARE THE FIVE ALTS." Who, exactly, are these "Alts"? "A vampire. A witch. A voodoo priestess. A naturalist. [And] a modern primitive." And what, exactly, have they done? "We've invited ten ordinary people to live in our house. And experience... our world. We will challenge them, judge them, and eliminate them one by one. Who will dare to open their minds? Who will impress us the most? We'll reward the last guest remaining with $100,000."

While things like "blood challenges" and "suspension rituals" are designed to shock both viewers and competitors, they are presented as average occurrences in the lives of the Alts. Don the Vampire drinks his girlfriend's blood, extracting it from her veins with a syringe. Art the Modern Primitive has scars on his back from suspension rituals. These unorthodox hobbies, thus, cannot be cynically rejected as fabrications from the show's producers; they're heightened versions of the Alts' actual everyday rituals. Sure, it's heavy-handed, and the Alts really play it up for the cameras, but doesn't everyone who practices an alternative lifestyle play it up from time to time in some respect, in the presence of cameras or not?