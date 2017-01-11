Hit the ATM! Channing Tatum Is Bringing 'Magic Mike Live' to Las Vegas

If you've been dreaming of a Magic Mike threequel since XXL debuted last summer, Channing Tatum has an even better surprise in store for you. In a cheeky (no, not that kind of cheeky) video with Cosmopolitan.com, the dancing dreamboat announced that the franchise's next adventure is in Vegas, where Magic Mike Live will take up residence in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
What will the show look like? Chan gave us a glimpse in the teaser below, which features exactly the right amount of shirtless hunks nuzzling puppies:
Tatum will collaborate with MM choreographers Alison Faulk and Teresa Espinosa for a March 2017 debut. Sadly, Chan's plan is to take up a director's chair backstage, but he promises, "If I'm ever in shape enough to [dance] again, I'll absolutely go out and have a fun night or two."
Okay, then what will the steamy show will have in store? Magic Mike wants your input. "God knows we have enough gentlemen's clubs in the world," Tatum says, "so let’s start the first gentle ladies' club -- or maybe not so gentle. Depends on what you’re into.”
In the immortal words of Ginuwine, let's do it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor, and she is listening to "Pony" until further notice. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.