Hit the ATM! Channing Tatum Is Bringing 'Magic Mike Live' to Las Vegas

Okay, then what will the steamy show will have in store? Magic Mike wants your input. "God knows we have enough gentlemen's clubs in the world," Tatum says, "so let’s start the first gentle ladies' club -- or maybe not so gentle. Depends on what you’re into.”

In the immortal words of Ginuwine, let's do it.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor, and she is listening to "Pony" until further notice. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.