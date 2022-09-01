Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan happily admits, with no hesitation, that she is "100% a nerd." In that respect, she couldn’t be more different than her teenaged Indian-American character Devi Vishwakumar on Netflix’s hit coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever. Devi began the show wanting nothing more than to elevate her social status, and in the recent Season 3, she has only just come around to embrace the nerdier sides of herself—but Ramakrishnan wears the label like a badge of honor.

Whenever the 20-year-old makes a trip to New York City, she especially likes to take the opportunity to indulge in her geekier obsessions. Even if the LA-based actress is in town for work, as she just was for the Season 3 premiere of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's teen dramedy, she has to make a stop at Nintendo NY in Rockefeller Center. It's basically Heaven on Earth for the self-described gamer, "absolute anime nerd," and Nintendo fan, knowing she can go in and have a blast—playing nail-biting games of Super Smash Bros. on the Switch—and head home with a hefty merch haul. (This time, she went for a cute Kirby backpack, Animal Crossing plushies, a water bottle, and tees for her brother.)

"I grew up on Nintendo. That was my childhood. My dad brought a GameCube home one day, and my brother and I lost our minds," Ramakrishnan says. From that moment on, just about every family gathering at the Ramakrishnan household in Mississauga, Ontario erupted in heated games of Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, and Star Fox: Assault between Maitreyi and her cousins. While gaming with her cousins when she was younger, Ramakrishnan was rarely among the winners circle. But these days, after years of grinding, she always comes out on top. After a Nintendo NY visit earlier this year, she even got a tattoo of Kirby, her favorite character and Super Smash Bros. main, nearby her Attack on Titan ink to commemorate her journey of how much she'd leveled up.