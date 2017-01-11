Everything That's Happened in Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' Case Since Season 1

Teresa Halbach's death certificate is even more suspicious than we thought

Halbach's previously unreleased death certificate went public in March, thanks to a Freedom of Information request. Journalists were quick to point out its wild inconsistencies, which suggest law enforcement may have rushed to pin charges on Avery. Under "Autopsy Performed," authorities checked the "Yes" box, but under "Body Found," they marked "No." Even fishier? The cause of death was initially listed as "undetermined," but that was crossed out and "Homicide" was then checked under "Manner of Death."

An ex-CIA interrogator insists the verdict was fair

Dan Abrams enlisted former CIA interrogator Phil Houston to analyze Avery for his site LawNewz on March 12th. Houston and his colleague Don Tennant examined the footage of Avery presented in Making a Murderer and concluded that they "had every reason to believe that the jury was correct in finding Steven Avery guilty." The men pointed to several specific word choices Avery made and their supposed hidden meanings. For instance, in Avery's closing phone call in the final episode, he insisted he'd continue to fight for his freedom: "So I'm going to keep on working, even if it's wrong." Houston and Tennant took this as a sign of guilt, explaining that "Avery underscored what his behavior suggested throughout the series: that he likely lacked the benefit of having right -- and, by extension, the truth -- on his side."