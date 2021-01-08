Entertainment Zendaya & John David Washington Shine in Netflix's Emotional 'Malcolm & Marie' Trailer The movie from 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson, shot during last year's lockdown, arrives on Netflix in February.

Back in summer 2020, when Hollywood was just starting to resume filming on projects shut down due to the coronavirus and still figuring out how to do so safely, it was announced that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his No. 1 collaborator Zendaya had already shot an entire feature film in secret. Fans, appropriately, got excited. The two reportedly decided to pursue the project (and implement proper safety protocols) shortly after production of Euphoria Season 2 was shut down back in spring 2020—and the result, Malcolm & Marie, is already due out on Netflix in February. The film stars just Zendaya and Tenet and BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington, and the stunning trailer just dropped.

While there's already been a few movies and series released that were shot during the pandemic and inspired by it (like Michael Bay's Songbird), Malcolm & Marie appears to be much more stripped back—similar to Levinson and Zendaya's own recent, scaled down Euphoria Christmas special. The movie closely examines a famous director and his girlfriend's relationship, as they return home from one of his premieres and make revelations about themselves and each other while awaiting his film's critical response. By the looks of the trailer, it seems resonant of Old Hollywood as a glamorous but flawed relationship gets dissected on screen (in stylish black and white, no less) and allows the two A-listers to show off their acting chops. Malcolm & Marie arrives in select theaters sometime in January, and hits Netflix on February 5. You can get a preview of Zendaya and John David Washington's heart-wrenching sparring by watching the trailer above.