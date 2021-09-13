HBO Max Thriller 'Malignant' Has the Year's Wildest Horror Movie Ending

The killer in James Wan's new horror freak-out Malignant, a gleefully bizarre blend of slow-burn supernatural suspense and gory slasher excess, uses a pointy trophy to kill his unwitting victims. As a deadly weapon, the golden prize makes sense: It's sharp, easy to wield, and makes blood spray everywhere when properly jabbed in an artery. The funny part is that the sinister-looking trophy, an award for "Excellence in Surgery" from the Northwest Medical Research Association, is displayed prominently on a bookshelf with other awards in the office of a surgeon in the same way an athlete might show off their medals. The shot revealing the trophy and its shape, a comical close-up accompanied by a menacing jolt of music, should give you an understanding of Malignant's self-consciously cheesy sensibility.

Malignant, which came out in theaters and for a 30-day window on HBO Max this past Friday, deserves some sort of trophy: Most '90s Villain Outfit, Most Outrageous Series of Twists in a Row, or Excellence in the Deployment of an Overused Pixies Needle Drop. The latest horror film from James Wan, the director of Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, and—don't forget!—Aquaman, offers up a tale of sleep paralysis and cancer research gone haywire, but there's a far more sinister, far stranger other movie lurking underneath its skin. Though the project received a noticeably minimal promotional push from Warner Brothers and only scared up $5.8 million at the box office this weekend, earning a "C" CinemaScore rating from moviegoers, it's clearly already found a small, cult-like online audience eager to follow every death-by-pointy-surgery-trophy. All weekend I saw horror fans in my feed freak out about this movie—and with good reason.

The twists, which arrive in quick succession over halfway through the movie's 111 minute runtime, are pleasingly bizarre in ways that the film's marketing only hinted at. Following a madcap prologue in a hospital, the story jumps to present-day Seattle, where Anabelle Wallis (who, confusingly enough, played "Mia" in the Conjuring spin-off Annabelle) plays Madeline, an eight-month pregnant woman with a cruel, violent husband (Jake Abel). After he attacks her, the jerk of a father dies a mysterious death at the hands of a shadowy monster, and Madeline wakes up in the hospital, where she finds out that she's lost her baby. The set-up for a heavy, morose haunted house narrative is there, but writer Akela Cooper's script is up to something else, pushing the movie into a tonal zone far beyond the familiar psychological melodrama of so-called "elevated" horror.