Watch the Retro Trailer for 'Mank,' Netflix's Big Oscars Play

It may be a streaming company, but Netflix has gone fully retro with the first trailer for David Fincher's new movie Mank. Easily one of the most highly anticipated films of a very strange year, this first look at footage from Fincher's latest opens with Orson Welles (Tom Burke) calling up the titular protagonist, Herman J. Mankiewicz, screenwriter of Citizen Kane: "Mank, it's Orson Welles." Gary Oldman's Mank growls from a hospital bed, "Of course it is."

Mank appears to be less about the behind-the-scenes making of the classic of Old Hollywood and more about the caustic relationship between Mankiewicz and the inspiration for Welles' indelible Charles Foster Kane William Randolph Hearst, played here by Game of Thrones' Charles Dance. Amanda Seyfried is seen throughout as Marion Davies, famously Hearst's mistress.

This has been a deeply personal project for Fincher, whose last film was 2014's Gone Girl. His father, Jack, who died back in 2003, wrote the screenplay. Mank is coming out in whatever theaters are open in November and hitting Netflix December 4.