The Real History Behind the Most Obscure Subplot in David Fincher's 'Mank'

You don't necessarily go into Mank, David Fincher's movie about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) now streaming on Netflix, expecting a whole subplot about one of the most fascinating bits of California political history and Hollywood's role in it, but that's where the director's latest is consistently surprising.

Mank is less a story about the behind-the-scenes making about Kane, than it is about the world that produced it—specifically about the entertainment industry occupied by newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst (played by Charles Dance) and his mistress Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried). Mank himself was brought into this circle thanks to his friendship with Davies' nephew Charles Lederer (Joseph Cross), but the film charts his growing disillusionment as both Hearst and his chummy studio executives abuse their power in the midst of the Great Depression. While the screenplay, written originally by Fincher's father, Jack, seems to have created sort of a composite history, taking real events and melding them together to create a portrait of Mank's psyche, most of the elements are indeed based in truth.

In the film, the inciting event that truly radicalizes Mank and sets him over the edge are the actions of Hearst, MGM studio head Louis B. Mayer (Arliss Howard), and producer Irving Thalberg (Ferdinand Kingsley) during the 1934 California gubernatorial election. Mank's own personal frustrations with these scenarios seem to be an invention, but the history is real.