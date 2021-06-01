12 Questions We Still Have After the 'Mare of Easttown' Finale

This post contains mega-spoilers for the Mare of Easttown series finale, "Sacrament."
HBO's hit mystery drama Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, concluded with a devastating and graceful episode that tied up its most essential dangling threads (i.e., who killed Erin and who DJ's biological father is), yet left open some burning questions (e.g., who was the ferret man?) and created entirely new head-scratchers to puzzle over (such as whether the timelines made sense and why the HBO Max app started showing us episodes of The Big Bang Theory when we were trying to watch the big ending), possibly forever. Here are 12 questions we're still trying to work out.
The show opens with an incident that initially seems like a way to indicate just how boring Mare's job can be and how tight the Easttown community is. Betty Carroll calls Mare early in the morning to report a creepy dude her granddaughter saw in the backyard. Mare, frustrated because this task is below her pay grade, listens as Betty describes the prowler as a hoodie-wearing man who looked like a "ferret," which Mare can't corroborate because the granddaughter has already left town and Betty's absent-minded husband, Glenn, hasn't set up the security camera properly. A week or so later, the camera is operational when Mare returns after a neighbor kid vandalizes the Carrolls' property—and months later, it helps Mare break the case by revealing that Ryan Ross had stolen Glenn's gun, the weapon used to shoot Erin. But we still don't know for certain who the actual ferret man is. We think it's ultimately that wandering old man with dementia who Mare tackles late one night. We know that it can't be Ryan, as he wasn't outside the Carroll home until the following night. What about the bawdy graffitiing neighbor boy? Reddit fave Richard? Or does Easttown have some random perv creeping around who has gone unapprehended? Who is the ferret man?! This will plague us forever.—Esther Zuckerman
Did Glenn Carroll's missing gun timeline actually make sense?
Glenn Carroll (Patrick McDade), the man whose wife, Betty, called Mare way back in Episode 1 to complain about a peeper that looked like a ferret, was always lurking in the background of the show's plot. After a follow-up house call established in a subsequent episode that Mr. Carroll had indeed installed the security camera that would later provide Mare with crucial evidence, he resurfaced in the pivotal Episode 5 to confess at his wife's wake (she died in a heart-attack-induced car-crash) that he'd had an affair with Mare's mother, Helen (Jean Smart), a goofy disclosure that was overshadowed by the shocking death of Colin Zabel (Evan Peters). Now a lonely, addled widower, good old Glenn emerged in the last episode to facilitate the show's final twist, telling Mare that his Colt Detective Special, the gun that had been identified as the murder weapon through ballistics tests, had gone missing on the night of Erin's murder but he'd noticed that it had been returned at some point since then, and with two fewer bullets at that. The scene was both sad, with Mr. Carroll obviously still grieving the loss of his wife, and thrilling—run, Mare! check that security footage! go to that school!—but the timeline surrounding the gun's absence and return is more than a little confusing. Glenn tells Mare that he'd retrieved the gun from the storage shed the morning his granddaughter saw the mysterious "ferret man" prowler, and that he'd gone to the shed to grab it again that night upon hearing noises, only to discover that it wasn't where it was supposed to be. That noise he heard was definitely Ryan Ross taking the gun from the shed, but why was he, a retired cop, not more concerned when he learned that it was missing? Why did he wait so long—months!—to check if the gun was back and report it to the authorities? Oof, that Glenn! As is often the case with a big, complicated mystery, some pieces fit together more elegantly than others.—Dan Jackson
Why did Dylan and Jess burn Erin's journals?
As we suspected, Dylan and Jess had different intentions burning Erin's journals. Jess thought she was protecting the memory of her friend; Dylan wanted them gone so his parents could keep baby DJ. If the journals revealed who DJ's real father was, they wouldn't have claims to custody. But was that really the only reason Dylan burned them? If it was, why was he so angry when he realized Jess might potentially have told the cops what they had done? Was it just self-interest so he wouldn't get arrested for tampering with evidence? Basically, Dylan is still very suspicious in a bunch of different ways. —EZ
Where did Dylan go in the middle of the night of Erin's murder?
Thanks to Episode 5, we knew that Dylan had, uh, absolutely zero alibi. When Brianna finally confronted him about where he was the night Erin was murdered, he gave a lot of answers that turned out to be completely untrue. First he says he was feeding DJ, then he says he was smoking, and then he tells her to leave him alone. Great work, Dylan! Dylan was one of the threads that remained loose after the finale, since we never learn definitively what he was doing that night. Obviously, it was one of the show's many red herrings designed to keep us guessing (and keep our guesses far away from the identity of the real killer), but even by that point we knew it was unlikely he'd killed Erin: At the time, he didn't want anything to do with DJ, and "murdered by the mean ex-boyfriend" would have simply been too easy of a solution for a show as convoluted as this. Dylan's off the hook—he was probably just out smoking and driving around like he told Brianna. —Emma Stefansky
Michele K. Short/HBO
No really, what is Richard's deal?
Everyone calm down. Richard is just a nice, handsome guy who offers Mare the potential of love. Sure, he's almost suspiciously easygoing and lacking in judgement, but it turns out he wasn't actually a secret killer or sex pest, just a weary novelist-slash-professor who really, really likes Mare. And that's OK. It's important to remember that while Guy Pearce's presence indicated that Richard might have a larger role, Pearce, Winslet's former costar in Mildred Pierce, dropped in at the last minute as a favor when actor Ben Miles had scheduling conflicts. There is a fun little easter egg for Pearce fans: When he leaves town for his next teaching gig at Bates College ("sounds fake," Mare said), he heads out in the same model of car he drove in Memento. Maybe that implies that Richard Ryan is actually an amnesiac??? Or, far more likely, it's just a fun little bit of trivia. —EZ
Why didn't Erin use a crowdfunding site for DJs ear surgery?
"Will DJ get his much-needed ear surgery?" was one of the big questions nagging at our minds every week while watching Mare of Easttown, and in the finale, that question, at least, was answered. But we're still stuck on why Erin found it so difficult to find the money to finance the surgery in the first place. Crowdfunding sites exist! Erin's a high school student, she's definitely computer savvy and up to date on the latest trends. It wouldn't have been hugely difficult to set up some sort of donation site for her kid. Clearly the show wanted the audience to get how small, insular, and isolating Easttown really is, using a single teen mom's unfixable personal baggage as an indicator of that. —ES
Who is in jail, and when will they get out?
The criminal justice system in Easttown remains frustratingly opaque. For one thing, Mare should not be a cop anymore because she planted drugs on the mother of her son's child and then lied about it to her superiors. And she essentially got away with it! She's free to play skee-ball and make amends with her mother and attend a Catholic mass while other characters have to go to prison. According to what we see in the finale, Kenny, Billy, John, and Ryan were all doing time for their assorted crimes. What's especially unclear is how much Billy knew about who actually committed the murder. The scenes between John and Billy, particularly the tense confrontations in the last couple episodes and the discussions about the bloody clothing, could potentially take on new meanings with a rewatch. —DJ
Why did the people who obstructed the investigation not get arrested?
It's kind of insane how many citizens of Easttown, at the end of all of this, impeded a police investigation in multiple ways, each more shocking than the next—from Jess burning evidence to "honor" her dead best friend, to Lori abetting her husband and son's plot in covering up the truth of the murder. Illegal! These things are illegal! Why didn't any of these people get any kind of slap on the wrist? Do people in Easttown obstruct justice so often that the local PD is just used to this behavior? Was Mare just so emotionally drained by the prospect of putting a child behind bars she let everyone else off the hook? —ES
Michele K. Short/HBO
How did Lori get custody of DJ so quickly?
Before we know who the true killer is, John Ross asks Lori to take care of baby DJ. She does so reluctantly but willingly, and maintains custody even when it's revealed that her son Ryan is Erin's actual killer. But how does that work? Dylan's parents had been taking care of DJ and apparently wanted to fight to keep him in their household. Would they have just willingly handed over the kid to the wife of a murderer? If Lori got into a custody battle, how would that have played out? Before we knew that John was the baby's father, Lori and John were technically related to him, given that John is Erin's father Kenny's cousin. According to Julianne Nicholson, there was an unfilmed scene where Kenny asks the couple to take care of DJ. Still, that doesn't explain why Lori is taking care of this baby when almost everyone else in her family has been implicated in his mother's murder. —EZ
Why did HBO Max crash right before the finale?
In the days of Game of Thrones, HBO Go was often able to withstand a wild number of people logging on to catch up with their favorite program. And yet, Mare of Easttown, a crime drama with an Oscar-winner and slow-burn buzz, was able to bring the new HBO Max interface to its knees. On Sunday night, Twitter was filled with people complaining that they couldn't get the service to work. I can report that my own HBO Max interface played an episode of The Big Bang Theory every time I would press play on the last Mare episode. (In a glitch on the platform earlier this year, some users who were trying to watch Tom & Jerry saw leaked footage of Zack Snyder's Justice League 10 days ahead of its premiere.) Who was responsible for this technological mishap? Let's get Mare on the case for Season 2. —DJ
Will Siobhan ever get to see boygenius?
Sadly, it seems that Siobhan got dumped by her DJ girlfriend Anne before they could ever go see the indie rock supergroup boygenius, made up of sad-girl icons Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Did Anne take someone else? Did the tickets go to waste?? We'll never know. Luckily for Siobhan, though, she'll be going to college at the University of California-Berkeley, which is just across the bay from San Francisco, a West Coast music hub. Indie rock has been a huge part of the soundtrack of Mare; if the show ends up going ahead with a second season (more on that in a second), we'd love to see Siobhan kicking around the Bay Area music scene, starting up a new band, and playing at the iconic DIY venue 924 Gilman. —Leanne Butkovic
Will there be a Season 2?
Mare's ending tied up mostly everything quite nicely: We know who killed Erin, we know who took the missing girls, and Mare is making real headway on facing her trauma. The show, pushed as a limited series, could easily end there and leave a legacy of being an excellent small-town matriarchal murder mystery. That said, there could just as easily be more seasons in the future, introducing new characters and convoluted mysteries to Delco. Though it hasn't been renewed for a second season (yet), Kate Winslet told TVLine that she'd also be thrilled to play Mare again, and series creator Brad Ingelsby told us that he'd love to keep writing the show, if the interest was there. Considering how it has taken off, essentially becoming the 2021 version of a water-cooler show, we'd guess that the Season 2 greenlight isn't terribly far off. —LB