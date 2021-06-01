12 Questions We Still Have After the 'Mare of Easttown' Finale

Who is the ferret man?

Did Glenn Carroll's missing gun timeline actually make sense?

Why did Dylan and Jess burn Erin's journals?

Where did Dylan go in the middle of the night of Erin's murder?

The show opens with an incident that initially seems like a way to indicate just how boring Mare's job can be and how tight the Easttown community is. Betty Carroll calls Mare early in the morning to report a creepy dude her granddaughter saw in the backyard. Mare, frustrated because this task is below her pay grade, listens as Betty describes the prowler as a hoodie-wearing man who looked like a "ferret," which Mare can't corroborate because the granddaughter has already left town and Betty's absent-minded husband, Glenn, hasn't set up the security camera properly. A week or so later, the camera is operational when Mare returns after a neighbor kid vandalizes the Carrolls' property—and months later, it helps Mare break the case by revealing that Ryan Ross had stolen Glenn's gun, the weapon used to shoot Erin. But we still don't know for certain who the actual ferret man is. We think it's ultimately that wandering old man with dementia who Mare tackles late one night. We know that it can't be Ryan, as he wasn't outside the Carroll home until the following night. What about the bawdy graffitiing neighbor boy? Reddit fave Richard? Or does Easttown have some random perv creeping around who has gone unapprehended? Who is the ferret man?! This will plague us forever.—Esther ZuckermanGlenn Carroll (Patrick McDade), the man whose wife, Betty, called Mare way back in Episode 1 to complain about a peeper that looked like a ferret, was always lurking in the background of the show's plot. After a follow-up house call established in a subsequent episode that Mr. Carroll had indeed installed the security camera that would later provide Mare with crucial evidence, he resurfaced in the pivotal Episode 5 to confess at his wife's wake (she died in a heart-attack-induced car-crash) that he'd had an affair with Mare's mother, Helen (Jean Smart), a goofy disclosure that was overshadowed by the shocking death of Colin Zabel (Evan Peters). Now a lonely, addled widower, good old Glenn emerged in the last episode to facilitate the show's final twist, telling Mare that his Colt Detective Special, the gun that had been identified as the murder weapon through ballistics tests, had gone missing on the night of Erin's murder but he'd noticed that it had been returned at some point since then, and with two fewer bullets at that. The scene was both sad, with Mr. Carroll obviously still grieving the loss of his wife, and thrilling—run, Mare! check that security footage! go to that school!—but the timeline surrounding the gun's absence and return is more than a little confusing. Glenn tells Mare that he'd retrieved the gun from the storage shed the morning his granddaughter saw the mysterious "ferret man" prowler, and that he'd gone to the shed to grab it again that night upon hearing noises, only to discover that it wasn't where it was supposed to be. That noise he heard was definitely Ryan Ross taking the gun from the shed, but why was he, a retired cop, not more concerned when he learned that it was missing? Why did he wait so long—months!—to check if the gun was back and report it to the authorities? Oof, that Glenn! As is often the case with a big, complicated mystery, some pieces fit together more elegantly than others.—Dan JacksonAs we suspected, Dylan and Jess had different intentions burning Erin's journals. Jess thought she was protecting the memory of her friend; Dylan wanted them gone so his parents could keep baby DJ. If the journals revealed who DJ's real father was, they wouldn't have claims to custody. But was that really the only reason Dylan burned them? If it was, why was he so angry when he realized Jess might potentially have told the cops what they had done? Was it just self-interest so he wouldn't get arrested for tampering with evidence? Basically, Dylan is still very suspicious in a bunch of different ways. —EZThanks to Episode 5, we knew that Dylan had, uh, absolutely zero alibi. When Brianna finally confronted him about where he was the night Erin was murdered, he gave a lot of answers that turned out to be completely untrue. First he says he was feeding DJ, then he says he was smoking, and then he tells her to leave him alone. Great work, Dylan! Dylan was one of the threads that remained loose after the finale, since we never learn definitively what he was doing that night. Obviously, it was one of the show's many red herrings designed to keep us guessing (and keep our guesses far away from the identity of the real killer), but even by that point we knew it was unlikely he'd killed Erin: At the time, he didn't want anything to do with DJ, and "murdered by the mean ex-boyfriend" would have simply been too easy of a solution for a show as convoluted as this. Dylan's off the hook—he was probably just out smoking and driving around like he told Brianna. —Emma Stefansky