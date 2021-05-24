That 'Mare of Easttown' Photo Is the Key to Everything

This post contains spoilers up through Mare of Easttown Episode 6, "Sore Must Be the Storm."

The sixth episode of Mare of Easttown is basically unfair. Sure, creator Brad Ingelsby has warned us that the final two episodes were going to feel like "one long movie," but this cliffhanger is just rude.

Mare (Kate Winslet) has been told that Billy Ross (Robbie Tann) is Erin McMenamin's killer as well as the father of her son, DJ. She learns that he is on a fishing trip with his brother, John (Joe Tippett)—one last getaway before he confesses. Unbeknownst to John, Billy has stowed a gun in a tackle box. Meanwhile, Jess (Ruby Cruz) appears at the police station holding a key piece of evidence: The photo she kept from Erin's journals after burning the rest. Chief Carter (John Douglas Thompson) looks at the image closely and says to get Mare on the phone immediately.

If Billy has already confessed to John about having killed Erin and fathered her child, why would the photo be so important that it's worthy of keeping the reveal for the finale? Will it change everything we think we know about the case?

One thing we do know about the photo: It has a small child in it. If you look closely—very closely, possibly even freeze-framing—when the photo is in Chief Carter's hand you can make out the image of a baby, presumably DJ, Erin's child. The entire episode leading up to this implies that Billy may well be DJ's dad and Lori even tells Mare that John had told her that Billy had confessed to being the father via an incestuous relationship that either started or was consummated at the Ross family reunion. But when John coaxes a confession out of Billy, he admits he killed Erin but not, however, that he's DJ's father.

So the photograph Jess gives to the chief must reveal a piece of information that changes Mare's perspective and is different than what we've been told so far. So we're going to guess Billy is not present in it. Who is? Here are some theories to tide you over until we learn the truth next week.