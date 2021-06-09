Finally, Wawa Rolls Out a Special 'Mare of Easttown' Cheesesteak

Beyond its gripping central mystery, shocking twists, and moving exploration of grief, HBO's recent limited series hit Mare of Easttown was also all about enjoying the Pennsylvania details the creators weaved into the coffee-stained fabric of the show. The accents! The Rolling Rocks! The Herr's potato chips!

But the stray references to Wawa, the popular East Coast convenience store chain famous for its made-to-order hoagies and other items, were perhaps most essential to creating a sense of place. Now that the show is over, Wawa is celebrating the opening of a new store in Mare's home in Delaware County by holding a "Mare of Easttown Day" on Thursday, June 10, and offering up a "Mare of Easttown Spicy Cheesesteak," along with free coffee to power you through a long night of detective work.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler, who worked with actress Kate Winslet on the series and served as a technical advisor, will be in attendance on Thursday, and the event will honor "local police and fire officials" while also donating to charities of their choosing, along with a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first 100 customers will also get a "Wawa Delco" T-shirt.

What will the limited edition Mare cheesesteak, which will be available at the new Delco location and "throughout dozens of Wawas in Delaware County," actually taste like? Spicy, in an apparent "nod to how spicy the show is," according to a Wawa statement. (OK, Wawa.)

Given the show's popularity, it's not exactly a surprise that Wawa's Mare of Easttown cheesesteak has some competition. As the Philly Voice reported back in May, Don's Deli & Catering in Boothwyn, which served as a filming location for the series, introduced a new hoagie to the menu called "The Mare," a "massive sandwich comprised of roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayonnaise on a long, fresh Serpe & Sons Bakery roll."

Based only on the description,The Mare sounds potentially tastier than the Wawa spicy cheesesteak. But it will require some real detective work—and a strong stomach—to solve the case of what's the best prestige TV promotional tie-in sandwich on the market.