Watch Margot Robbie Kill on 'SNL' as a Sexy Librarian with a Secret

Bobby Moynihan really likes Margot Robbie's librarian in this Saturday Night Live sketch. There's just something super unique about her -- it might have something to do with her hair, her smile, or her tattoos. But more likely, it's the fact that she's literally out of this world. Too unique, maybe?
Roll the clip above to join Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, and Alex Moffat as they discover the ups and downs of young love, and turn Yello's "Oh Yeah" into "Oh No." Then check out other clips from the Season 42 premiere, like this great presidential debate parody, the return of Larry David's Bernie Sanders on Family Feud, and this hilarious sketch about Kate McKinnon's bonkers Old Hollywood actress.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.