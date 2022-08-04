Mark Proksch Watched Kid Meltdown Videos to Prep for 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4

Whenever Mark Proksch's energy vampire Colin Robinson would enter a room in the first two seasons of the FX mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, the quibbles between the rest of the characters would sink to groans. Of course, that was by design; Colin Robinson feeds off of others' boredom, preparing long, tedious speeches at Staten Island city-council meetings and hovering around office cubicles droning on about absolutely nothing.

Then, in Season 3, a suspicious, unlikely friendship formed between Colin Robinson and the horny pansexual vampire and local volleyball enthusiast Laszlo (Matt Berry), confusing the rest of the housemates—Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and his familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), all distracted with Vampiric Council politics. Turns out, Laszlo discovered (accidentally—he was looking for erotica in the house's vast library) that an energy vampire's life span maxes out at 100 years. Colin would die any day now, and Laszlo wanted to give him a last hurrah. But his death was not the last we'd see of Colin Robinson: A baby crawled out of his previous form's rib cage, with Proksch's head superimposed on top of it.

An entire year passed in the show's timeline between Season 3 and Season 4, and we return to the crew's mansion with Laszlo watching over Baby Colin Robinson, who eventually becomes the main attraction of Nadja's vampire nightclub as a cabaret singer. "I mean, you turn a main cast member into a baby. That can go one of two ways, and it's either going to work or it's going to be absolutely the end of the show," Proksch told Thrillist over the phone. Considering the series, one of the best comedies that's been airing over the past three years, was just renewed for a fifth and sixth season, their wild experiment was a success. Proksch explained the burdensome technical process of creating Baby and Tween Colin Robinson, how trawling YouTube helped him to enter the headspace of a kid, and what's to come in the rest of the season.

Thrillist: I read that showrunner Paul Simms was like, "Oh my god, it was a nightmare trying to figure out the logistics" for Baby Colin Robinson. But for you, I'd imagine you're just popping in and out when they need you and not really dealing with the mess.

Mark Proksch: Yeah, the nightmare for them was definitely in the execution of the effects and knowing that they are going to have me come in at a later time to do the acting. And so all the coordination of that was a total nightmare, and some early examples of me on Colin's body looked not up to snuff. That was really complicated for them.

For me, the issue came once I become a little more talkative: How much can I improvise? Can I improvise? Because I do a lot of improvising on the show after we do a few takes of what's written. What's written is usually, nine times out of 10, way better than anything we come up with, but it's something I love to do. It was very hard to be able to get in any improvisation as the small child. Those were a lot of the limitations and a lot of the disappointment for me, but there was absolutely no other way we could have done it. What would be the other option? Me being up there the entire time, sitting off to the side and throwing in some ad-libs? That would only have slowed production down, and I think it would've been a disservice to the other actors. So this was the best way to do it, and hopefully it's still funny to people.

I was curious about that, if you were able to even crack off a joke that wasn't in the script. But because of those limitations, you're not really able to work on the same plane that all of you are used to, knowing that the show is very much based on improv-ing and ad-libbing.

Yeah, absolutely. And then you have to factor in, okay, you're a child. What Adult Colin and what my references are are certainly not what a child would know. What's the best I can improvise as a child without making him syrupy sweet? Because the last thing I wanted was for Colin to be cute and to come off like a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen type. Finding that balance was hard for me, and while I was doing it, I was on green screen. And so I didn't have any of the actors there, of course. We'll see if I executed that. That's not for me to say, I guess.

Did you listen to the audio track that was already recorded? Were you on the set while everybody else was shooting, reading your lines?

Yeah, I had the track while I was filming my green screen. Otherwise, I was not around really much. Off and on. I came up there every couple weeks for a week or so for tests and to go over some of the scenes with the other actors and such—mostly Matt [Berry], because Colin's been paired with Matt the last couple seasons. It was a little more of an elaborate process than I had imagined, and it was a little more challenging than I thought it would be, as far as keeping the character in the realm of Colin Robinson.

You'll see as we move forward, he has quite the growth spurt this season, and so you see him at another couple stages of development. Those, obviously, I was on set for. That became really enjoyable for me to reinvent how Colin is and how he would behave as a tempestuous teen and as a tween.