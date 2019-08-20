Scarlett Johansson & Adam Driver Break Up in the Trailers for Netflix's 'Marriage Story'

There's no one divorce narrative, even in the context of a single couple. The trailers -- both of them -- for Noah Baumbach's latest film, Marriage Story, emphasize that by offering dual perspectives on a relationship. One, "What I Love About Nicole," is told from the perspective of Adam Driver's Charlie. He lovingly describes all the qualities he loves in his wife Nicole, played by Scarlett Johansson. The other, "What I Love About Charlie," flips that. Both versions are tender, filled with highly specific love and compliments. They are also both set to the same song, Otis Redding's "I've Been Loving You Too Long," only, Nicole's is a cover sung by Cat Power. It's all dreamlike, until it's not. Nicole and Charlie's versions end the same way. They face each other in a bare room, tension between them. "I thought we should talk," she says. "Okay," he says, and takes a long pause. "I don't know how to start."
This Is Everything We Know About 'Euphoria' Season 2
The subject of divorce has been fruitful creative territory for Baumbach. He received a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for 2005's The Squid and the Whale, which drew from his own experiences to tell the story of a family fracturing, honing in on the perspective of the children. With Marriage Story, he's back working with Netflix, which released The Meyerowitz Stories, starring Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler as half-brothers and, you guessed it, children of divorce.
Marriage Story is hitting he festival circuit as it begins its play for awards attention, and will first screen at the Venice Film Festival. Netflix has not set an official release date yet or revealed how it plans to roll it out, but it will be coming sometime in the fall along with the streaming service's other big fall/winter offering, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.