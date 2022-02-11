'Marry Me' Is Exactly What It Needs to Be

It’s hard to imagine, but Marry Me casts Jennifer Lopez against type. Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, The Back-up Plan, Second Act—in those romantic comedies, Lopez portrays working-class everywomen largely divorced from her image as one of the world’s most glamorous pop idols. However, Marry Me (now playing in theaters and available on Peacock) opens with Lopez in a rehearsal studio, practicing choreography for the movie's catchy titular song. She plays Kat Valdez, who is, well, one of the world’s most glamorous pop idols.

But don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got. In traditional J.Lo-rom-com fashion, Kat is as unlucky in love as the rest of ‘em. As Hoda Kotb announces in a Today show segment that sets up the film’s conceit, Kat and “hot, hot, hot Bastian”—a fellow musical sex symbol played by Maluma—are planning to swap vows onstage at a livestreamed concert the following night. This won’t be Kat’s first marriage, nor her next: Seconds before ascending a riser in an enormous designer wedding gown glittering with 10,000 hand-beaded crystals, Kat discovers via TMZ that Bastian has been cheating on her with her assistant. While monologuing about her distress, Kat peers into the crowd, spots a guy listlessly holding his friend’s “marry me” sign, and says yes.

What more could anyone expect from today’s rom-com high priestess, someone who seems pathologically wed to the genre’s most absurd tendencies? In The Back-up Plan, Lopez desperately wants to be a mother and, upon discovering her IVF treatment has resulted in twins, commits to raising them with a cheese farmer (Alex O'Loughlin) she has just met. Second Act finds Lopez fabricating her entire résumé and landing a job as a product developer at a cosmetics conglomerate, only to discover—batty spoiler alert—that her colleague (Vanessa Hudgens) is the daughter she gave up as a teenager. In the woebegotten Gigli, she’s a cocksure lesbian contracted to supervise a low-rent mobster (Ben Affleck) who has kidnapped a United States attorney’s mentally challenged brother in a ransom scheme.

Marry Me would make a strong case for the No. 1 slot on a list of J.Lo rom-coms ranked according to their ridiculousness—not only because the premise is loopy, but because the man she plucks out of the audience is a math teacher played by Owen Wilson, arguably the least Lopezian match thus far, on- or off-screen. And also because the whole thing kind of doubles as a mirror on Lopez herself. After a night’s rest, Kat is hell-bent on “getting out in front of this,” deciding she'll stay with this math teacher for the time being in order to “change the narrative.” No longer will she be seen as an impetuous, lovelorn divorcée. This is Image Creation 101, a syllabus Lopez could write herself; just look at her ongoing tabloid-friendly (and New York Times-friendly) canoodling with Affleck, whose reappearance in her life put a swift end to most of the Alex Rodriguez breakup gossip.