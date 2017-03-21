The Martha answer, questioned

Sure, it’s a relief to know that Martha’s doing OK, and her slow revelation is a fist-bump moment that comes when you least expect it -- about 15 minutes into the episode, a subversion that’s typical of The Americans’ we-don’t-play-by-the-rules timing of big moments. If it truly is an Easter egg, then it’s a well-delivered one – it’s unspectacular, it doesn’t really tell us anything, and it’s subtle enough that you might miss it altogether.

But if Martha is an agent keeping an eye on Oleg, or a pawn, or anything else that ties her back to the central plot, then her sudden reappearance is a little less biting. Her departure last year, though heartbreaking, felt essential. For Philip, Martha’s leave meant a wealth of therapeutic self-meditating. His guilty conscience was a hotbed for marital strife with Elizabeth, and the series – which is strongest when dissecting their relationship – felt better for letting her go.