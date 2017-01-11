Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Are Making a Food Show That Will Have Weed Jokes



If you like your cooking shows served with a medicinal dose of weed jokes, you're in luck: lifestyle empire-builder Martha Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg will be joining forces for a new VH1 cooking series that's tentatively titled Martha and Snoop's Dinner Party. One imagines that title will change to some weed-related pun that a roomful of VH1 executives haven't had the time to figure out yet. Maybe Munchies with Aunt Martha and Uncle Snoop?

As Variety reports, the show, which is set to premiere this fall, will combine the Connecticut branding queenpin's love of cooking with the California rapper's love of inserting himself into random things you are watching on TV and making them more enjoyable.