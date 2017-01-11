Entertainment

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Are Making a Food Show That Will Have Weed Jokes

By Published On 08/08/2016 By Published On 08/08/2016
Snoop Dogg Martha Stewart
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69


If you like your cooking shows served with a medicinal dose of weed jokes, you're in luck: lifestyle empire-builder Martha Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg will be joining forces for a new VH1 cooking series that's tentatively titled Martha and Snoop's Dinner Party. One imagines that title will change to some weed-related pun that a roomful of VH1 executives haven't had the time to figure out yet. Maybe Munchies with Aunt Martha and Uncle Snoop?

As Variety reports, the show, which is set to premiere this fall, will combine the Connecticut branding queenpin's love of cooking with the California rapper's love of inserting himself into random things you are watching on TV and making them more enjoyable. 

This won't be the first time that Snoop and Stewart have joined forces: the pair previously combined their talents for Justin Bieber's Comedy Central Roast and on a recent episode of ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid. Snoop has also appeared on Martha's syndicated show in the past as well, making them, old... buds. (You know, like the slang term for weed.)

One assumes the show will be like IFC's Dinner for Five, but instead of Jon Favreau holding court as Michael Rapaport and Jay Mohr trade insults, you'll have Martha and Snoop shooting potshots at each other and cooking as other celebrities drop in. Pray for a Bieber cameo. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. He's on Twitter: @danielvjackson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 10 Best Songs of 2016
For the Record

related

READ MORE
'Atlanta' Season 1 Gave Us All a Reason to Love It
Small Screened

related

READ MORE
The Must-Play Mobile Games You Missed This Year
Level Up

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like