How 'Doom' Became Relevant Again in 2016

How to be successful at the latest incarnation of Doom?

You're going to have to get a feel for doing the right things at the right moments. "There's so much to be aware of when you're playing Doom," he says. "You're surrounded by demons, moving at a ridiculous rate of speed, and then a Summoner comes out, and he's got all these other demons with him, you think, What's the smartest thing that I can do here? That's how you play the game. You make a plan for yourself, you learn the combinations, you try them out, and you develop a feel for what works and discard what doesn't work."

When Marty feels stretched thin between the studio and his home life, he sometimes recalls a lesson an old soccer coach taught him. "I didn't like the guy much, honestly," Marty says. "But this man told me a wise thing... He said, 'You're at practice now. Sure, you've got homework you could be thinking about. A girlfriend? Your family? You could think about those things, too. But what you can do right here, right now, is you can get better at soccer. In this moment, that's all that matters.’ I never forgot that," he says.