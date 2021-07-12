Entertainment We Have a Batshit Marvel Cinematic Universe Musical Conspiracy Theory This goes all the way to the top (of the charts).

Something true about Black Widow is that she is a spy. We know this not because she does a ton of spying in the Marvel movies, which now finally include her standalone installment, but because she wears a cool form-fitting outfit with a lot of belts and weapons and kicks people to save the world. That's the kind of thing I was led to believe spies did all the time, before I went to the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, and learned that actual spies mostly wore normal clothes and did a lot of note passing and speaking in code while doing their best to remain inconspicuous. With her red hair and celebrity status as a team member of the Avengers, Black Widow had to keep her spying to a minimum during her time in the franchise, but I couldn't help feeling the electric jolt of uncovering a dark secret when I realized something very interesting about the songs that keep appearing in Marvel movies. Channeling Natasha Romanoff, I dyed my hair an unnatural color, sat down at my computer, and set to work.

One thing that spies tend to do is rustle up conspiracies. It all began in 2012, with a segment from an interview with Robert Downey, Jr., and Mark Ruffalo promoting The Avengers. At one point, they burst into an impromptu rendition of Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling," the bouncy 1974 cover of the B.J. Thomas unrequited love ballad. Two years later, in 2014, the song topped the charts once again with the release of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, whose mixtapes of '70s and '80s jams became a staple of that series and added a delightfully retro burst of energy to their space opera vibe. If you look through the comments of the interview clip, you can see that viewers have already made the connection between the two: Downey and Ruffalo just happened to start randomly singing a song that just happened to end up in another movie in their franchise two years later. But did they just happen to sing that particular song, or are there other, darker forces at play? Now we zoom on ahead to the present day, the year 2021, and the release of Black Widow, which, in order to establish where, or, rather, when it falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, includes five seconds of music heard in a scene to indicate the action is taking place in the year 2016. While Natasha Romanoff drives a truck down a misty road in Norway, Sia's "Cheap Thrills" can be heard bumping over the radio. Now, a lot of songs came out in 2016: "Bad and Boujee" by Migos and Lil Uzi Vert, "24k Magic" by Bruno Mars, Mitski's "Your Best American Girl," which could have offered a sneaky, self-aware nod to the fact that Natasha lived in Ohio with a family of Russian sleeper agents. But it's "Cheap Thrills" that the movie ultimately picked—crucially, the Sean Paul version of the song, an official remix that dropped in February of that year and ranked at #11 on the Billboard Top 100. Why is this particularly notable? Because of modern-day trickster spirit and unabashed lox fan Jake Gyllenhaal.

The above clip, which you may remember since it ended up going viral, was taken from a 2019 BBC Radio 1 interview with Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland during their Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour. During the interview, a caller announces that he can't stand the music of Sean Paul, to which Gyllenhaal responds, and I quote, "He's a genius." After waxing poetic about how Sean Paul's music "makes driving fun," he requests that they close out the interview with none other than Sean Paul's remix of Sia's "Cheap Thrills." Do you see what I'm getting at here?? Do you see??? Two years later, "Cheap Thrills" is chosen to add a little temporal flavor to a scene in Black Widow. Coincidence?? Some would say yes. Most would say yes. But I say HOW INTERESTING is it that not once, but twice, have actors mentioned certain songs offhand during their press tours only for them to appear in subsequent movies only a few years later. Is there something they're not telling us? Are Marvel actors, famously kept quiet about spoilers lest Disney release whatever kompromat it has on them, trying to communicate with us in code? When we asked, we were told that Black Widow's music supervisor was unavailable for comment at this time, which, to me, sounds exactly like what someone involved in a Deep Hollywood conspiracy would say.

