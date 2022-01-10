Lia McHugh's Sprite Gets Nostalgic in This Exclusive 'Eternals' Deleted Scene

This week marks the digital platform debut of Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ambitious epic about ancient god-like superheroes who have protected mankind since the dawn of time. Last month, Disney unveiled the bonus features to be included with the digital and Blu-ray releases, and among them were audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, a gag reel, and four deleted scenes that didn’t make the theatrical cut. We obtained an advanced look at one of them, courtesy of Marvel Studios.

In the exclusive clip below, simply titled “Nostalgia,” it seems the eternally youthful Sprite (Lia McHugh) is feeling a little homesick as she gazes upon the ruins of the Babylon—the ill-fated ancient civilization the Eternals not only once protected, but also a place they called home. As she ponders whether humankind is worthy of being saved, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) is quick to remind her about how the human race ultimately persevered and defeated a purple big bad named Thanos.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals debuts on all major digital platforms January 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15.