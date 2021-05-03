Entertainment All the Dates for Marvel's Upcoming Phase 4 Movies Some very exciting official titles and release dates were just announced.

After a year off, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back, baby, and there's no doubt that they are just as excited to have all of us back in the movie theaters as we are to be back. After the chaos and conclusions of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU is hard at work resetting itself (starting with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), as well as introducing a ton of new heroes to fill the gaps left after the Infinity War saga. Marvel has officially blocked off theatrical release dates into 2023 for its Phase 4 movies, and has finally given titles to a few future projects (as announced in May 2021 in this video). Here is the official Marvel movie calendar for the next few years.

Black Widow July 9, 2021

The Black Widow movie takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, during a crucial turning point for Natasha Romanoff when she returns to a place from her past to tie up some loose ends.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings September 3, 2021

The first of the MCU's new additions to the Avengers comes courtesy of Shang-Chi, a master of martial arts—the best in the world—and an expert wielder of chi, giving him superhuman strength and the ability to fight opponents way stronger than himself. He's had a decade to live a normal life, but now the villainous Ten Rings organization, led by his father, has come to collect.

Eternals November 5, 2021

After a mysterious tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the immortal beings known as Eternals, who have been responsible for altering turning points on Earth throughout history, must come together to defend themselves against their ancient enemies, the Deviants. Groundbreaking Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao is directing this one.

Spider-Man: No Way Home December 17, 2021

We have no idea what the plot of this one is yet, but it seems to be taking a few cues from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, mashing up all the different Spidey cinematic universes into one. Alfred Molina's Doc Ock (from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2), Jamie Foxx's Electro (from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson (who made his official MCU debut right at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home) are all returning to the series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness March 25, 2022

All we know about this one is that the end of WandaVision, which saw Wanda Maximoff finally take up the mantle of the Scarlet Witch, using Agatha Harkness' Darkhold to learn about chaos magic (and perhaps bring her family back to life), somehow leads directly into it. Will Wanda and Doctor Strange team up to save the Multiverse?

Thor: Love and Thunder May 6, 2022

In the Marvel comics, Thor is a woman! Sometimes. A version of Jane Foster from another universe picks up Thor's hammer and transforms into the new Thor, which seems to be the plotline the upcoming Thor movie will follow, transforming Natalie Portman's Jane into the new Thor after she undergoes treatment for cancer. The Guardians of the Galaxy will also pop up in this one, with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returning, as will Christian Bale as Gorr the God-Butcher and Russell Crowe making a cameo as the Marvel hero Zeus.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever July 8, 2022

The Black Panther sequel finally has a title! We have no clue what this one will be about or how it will address the very sad absence of Chadwick Boseman, but we're thrilled nonetheless.

The Marvels November 11, 2022

The sequel to Captain Marvel, before now referred to only as "Captain Marvel 2," finally has an official title, and will see Carol Danvers teaming up with Monica Rambeau (who got some accidental superpowers from Scarlet Witch's magic in WandaVision) and Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (whose Disney+ show is premiering later in 2021).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania February 17, 2023

Forget the Multiverse—we're headed back into the Quantum Realm for the third Ant-Man movie, and also introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror into the MCU. Exciting!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023

The only thing we know about this one rounding out James Gunn's Guardians movies is it will for sure have a killer soundtrack and that Vin Diesel gets to say, "WE are Groot."

Fantastic 4? At the very end of the video linked above, a shiny blue number 4 appears right behind the Marvel Studios logo, officially to mark this as the studio's slate of films in Phase 4, but perhaps it's also teasing a future Fantastic 4 movie. What better way to close out Phase 4 than with four extremely famous superheroes?

Emma Stefansky is a staff entertainment writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @stefabsky