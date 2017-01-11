'Gimmie Pizza' Remains Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Greatest Achievement

"Gimmie Pizza Slow" stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turn 30 today, June 13, 2016. They're accomplished, to say the least: after breaking out on Full House, building a media empire with several video franchises, and trying their hand at big-screen stardom for a hot New York Minute, the sisters transitioned to the fashion world, where they were already dominating the red-carpet scene. After several ad campaigns, a Walmart clothing line for preteen girls, and their high-end ready-to-wear label, the Row, the Olsens are worth $300 million and show no sign of returning to their pizza-loving days.

With that much in the bank, it's fair to conclude that the Olsens will remain pillars of the fashion industry and occasional tabloid fodder (see: their dating lives, the Fuller House meta-jokes, and lingering connections to the late Heath Ledger). They've won major fashion awards, fought for maternity-leave rights for factory workers, and donate to charities consistently. The Olsen twins are doing OK. But I don't know how you top "Gimmie Pizza Slow."