Aziz Ansari Just Revealed When 'Master of None' Season 2 Hits Netflix

The clip doesn't give us much, but it looks like Dev is having fun abroad. Season 1 ended with the young actor ending his long-term relationship, packing a couple bags, and flying to Italy to attend pasta-making school. When asked about the length of his trip, all Dev could say was, "I don't know."

As the clip above -- along with much of Ansari's Instagram -- teases, Season 2 will catch the noodle phenom, soaking up the countryside in true tourist fashion with Arnold (Eric Wareheim), before some potential New York action.