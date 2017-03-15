Aziz Ansari Just Revealed When 'Master of None' Season 2 Hits Netflix

Aziz Ansari announced the return of his Emmy Award-winning comedy Master of None on Wednesday with a brief Instagram vid that seemed to channel Roman Holiday, Mumford & Sons, and Mr. Bean:
The clip doesn't give us much, but it looks like Dev is having fun abroad. Season 1 ended with the young actor ending his long-term relationship, packing a couple bags, and flying to Italy to attend pasta-making school. When asked about the length of his trip, all Dev could say was, "I don't know."
As the clip above -- along with much of Ansari's Instagram -- teases, Season 2 will catch the noodle phenom, soaking up the countryside in true tourist fashion with Arnold (Eric Wareheim), before some potential New York action.
The Italy portion will tell "a story that necessitates being told in Italy and takes advantage of the differences between the [Italian and American] cultures," series co-showrunner Alan Yang told THR last year. "I'm not saying we're doing a bunch of culture-clash misunderstanding stuff, but we'd be crazy to shoot there and not take advantage of that thematically and aesthetically."
You'll be able to carbo-load on all that and more when Master of None returns to Netflix on May 12.
