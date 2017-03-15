Entertainment

Aziz Ansari Just Revealed When 'Master of None' Season 2 Hits Netflix

By Published On 03/15/2017 By Published On 03/15/2017
aziz ansari master of none season 2 date
Netflix

Trending

related

This Woman's Headphones Exploded on Her Face in the Middle of a Flight

related

You Won't Miss College With This Lucky Melon Jell-O Shot

related

The 'This Is Us' Finale Keeps These Crazy Death Theories Alive

related

This Team Had a Hilarious, Too Honest Reaction to Discovering Their Tourney Opponent

Aziz Ansari announced the return of his Emmy Award-winning comedy Master of None on Wednesday with a brief Instagram vid that seemed to channel Roman Holiday, Mumford & Sonsand Mr. Bean:

Netflix US & Canada/YouTube

The clip doesn't give us much, but it looks like Dev is having fun abroad. Season 1 ended with the young actor ending his long-term relationship, packing a couple bags, and flying to Italy to attend pasta-making school. When asked about the length of his trip, all Dev could say was, "I don't know."

As the clip above -- along with much of Ansari's Instagram -- teases, Season 2 will catch the noodle phenom, soaking up the countryside in true tourist fashion with Arnold (Eric Wareheim), before some potential New York action.

The Italy portion will tell "a story that necessitates being told in Italy and takes advantage of the differences between the [Italian and American] cultures," series co-showrunner Alan Yang told THR last year. "I'm not saying we're doing a bunch of culture-clash misunderstanding stuff, but we'd be crazy to shoot there and not take advantage of that thematically and aesthetically."

You'll be able to carbo-load on all that and more when Master of None returns to Netflix on May 12.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
12 New Albums You Need to Hear This Spring
For the Record

related

READ MORE
The Best Superhero Movies & Shows Currently on Netflix

related

READ MORE
Judging Every Murder Suspect From 'Big Little Lies'

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More