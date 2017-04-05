Man, we need Master of None Season 2 right now.
The first season of Aziz Ansari's Netflix series was an escapist tour of New York City's culture-filled social scene that wined and dined audiences like an inviting, haven't-seen-you-in-years friend. The adventures of Dev, Ansari's alter ego, whisked us away to dimly lit bistros, neon clubs, and laid-back Sunday mornings filled with French press coffee and love interest small talk. It was a dream stitched together with strands of reality; between brunch and happy hour, Dev was still a working actor trying not to fuck up his life. Ansari made the rush of life a hysterical blast.
After more than a year-long hiatus, Master of None finally returns for a second season. So does the photogenic scenery. And the casual food porn. And the romantic entanglements. And Ansari's fly dance motions. And the killer soundtrack backing those fly dance motions.
This new batch of episodes brings it all back, but with fresh context: At the end of last season, Dev split from his girlfriend Rachel (Noël Wells) and retreated to Italy to pick up pasta-making. The first trailer for Master of None Season 2 shows us exactly how this life-quaking moment took shape. Motor scooters were involved.
Master of None Season 2 premieres on May 12. Which means you have a little more than a month to eat your way through the Master of None restaurant crawl.
