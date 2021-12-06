Keanu Reeves Still Knows Kung Fu in the New 'Matrix: Resurrections' Trailer

Mirrors, doubles, deja vu that doesn't make any sense, white rabbits, events that didn't happen the way we remembered they did. The Matrix pretty handily closed out its trilogy with 2003's double header of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, but what the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections presupposes is: What if it didn't?

Using footage from the original movies interspersed with scenes from the new movie, including one shot where Neo and his crew appear to be watching Morpheus offer the red and blue pills on a big screen, the new trailer immediately puts our expectations off-balance. What does Neo know? Who are all these new guys? How is Trinity alive? How long did Jonathan Groff spend perfecting his Hugo Weaving impression? Coupled with lots of ominous dialogue about war and memory and stories not happening the way we think, it certainly seems like Resurrections will irrevocably shift the paradigm of the whole series. It appears that it will also be flipping the script on Neo and Trinity's relationship, having him find and convince her of the Matrix's true reality rather than the other way around. What better way to being a beloved character back to life?

The Matrix Resurrections is released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.