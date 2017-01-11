23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Matthew McConaughey

1. He's killed a lot of armadillos

Even legends have to start somewhere: McConaughey's first gig was raking sand traps at the Oak View Country Club in Longview, Texas. As he told GQ in the interview clip above, the job started at 3am and eventually involved shooting armadillos who were eating the greens. Watch out, armadillos: McConaughey is gunning for you.

2. His dad was drafted by the Green Bay Packers

Family is important to McConaughey -- he has three children with his wife, Camila Alves -- and he often gives loving shout-outs to his late father James "Big Jim" McConaughey. In one interview, young Matthew even refers to his papa as "a coon-ass from Louisiana," but the elder McConaughey was more than just an oft-shirtless patriarch: he was also a gifted football player. While Matthew played a college coach in We Are Marshall, his father actually spent time on the gridiron for University of Kentucky and University of Houston before getting drafted in the 27th round by the Green Bay Packers.