Matthew McConaughey Dieted Burgers and Beer to Fat Up for New Movie

As you might expect, the anti-diet was a blast, and turned McConaughey into the most lovable version of himself. "My nickname in the house was Captain Fun. My wife misses all 217 pounds of me, and the kids do, too, because any night was pizza night."

Of course, since shooting the movie, McConaughey's lost the weight and returned to Hollywood normalcy. Forget the mansions and red carpet events: this is the true allure of movie stardom.

